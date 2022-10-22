Derick Osei recalls playing alongside Kylian Mbappé and reveals Zach Robinson translator role at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derick Osei recalls playing alongside Kylian Mbappé and reveals Zach Robinson translator role at Dundee

By Scott Lorimer
October 22 2022, 7.30am
New boy Derick Osei hopes to help guide Dundee to the Championship title. Image: SNS
New boy Derick Osei hopes to help guide Dundee to the Championship title. Image: SNS

Derick Osei has recalled the ‘happy memories’ of playing alongside PSG star Kylian Mbappé but now he wants to top that by helping Dundee to the Championship title.

At the beginning of October, the former France Under-20 international put pen to paper on a deal with the Dark Blues until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has rubbed shoulders with some of the best players to represent Les Bleus in recent years.

Playing with Mbappé

In 2016, he played alongside a young Mbappé for the French Under-19s, who was tearing up the Champions League with Monaco.

A year later, he featured and scored in the Toulon Tournament with stars from Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace.

Osei played alongside Kylian Mbappe when the France star played for Monaco. Image: Shutterstock
Osei played alongside Kylian Mbappe when the France star played for Monaco. Image: Shutterstock

“I had the chance to play with Mbappé at under-19 level for France,” Osei recalled.

“At the time he was already playing with the first team at Monaco and had played in the Champions League as well.

“At the time, you were just wanting to play football, not thinking about how big a star someone was going to be but he looked like he was going to be something special.

“I also played with the likes of Dayot Upamecano who’s at Bayern Munich now and Odsonne Edouard who used to play for Celtic.

“Many, many good players – they were good times and I have many happy memories from then.”

Move to Dundee

The former France prospect is now looking to create more great memories with the Dark Blues as they look to mount a Championship title challenge.

The season is still young but Osei says he is settling in well.

After a recent spell at Wimbledon, he reveals there was a chance to stay south of the border.

Derick Osei in action for Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.
Derick Osei in action for Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.

He even opted for a move to the City of Discovery over a return to his homeland.

“Everyone has been really welcoming to me and I am happy to be here,” Osei said. “It is a big challenge for me coming to a new country but I am ready to go.

“I’d other options to stay in England or go back to France but this was the right challenge for me.

“I knew a bit about the club before I came so that’s why I made the decision to join Dundee.

“I had a good chat with the manager and spoke to Zach Robinson who also told me a bit about the club.”

Zach Robinson translator

Robinson played a key role in selling the move to Osei.

Now that the Frenchman is in Dundee, he is also helping his former Wimbledon teammate find his feet.

Osei’s English is strong having learned it at school, but he is yet to fully grasp the Scottish dialect, something Robinson is giving him pointers on.

The pair already have a decent relationship from their time at the Dons.

Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Osei hopes they will now be able to form a strong partnership on the field.

“I learned English at school and I just listen to people speaking,” he said.

“It is not easy understanding my new team-mates as it is difficult with the accent and they sometimes speak quite quickly.

“I am getting used to it but I sometimes need Zach to help me understand.”

“I was at Wimbledon for three months and played three or four games with Zach.

“It was tough as the club went down but I wish them all the best this season.

“Now I am at a club going for promotion and that’s my goal – helping the team as much as possible.”

The striker had his first taste of Scottish football against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat.

Derick Osei made his Dundee debut at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Derick Osei made his Dundee debut at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

Osei is now desperate to make his mark on the team and impress at Dens Park, after watching from the stands in recent weeks.

“It was a very good experience to play at such a massive stadium and against such a good team as well,” he said.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted but we still did well.

“Now we have to get back to focusing on the league.

“I have watched a game at Dens and I can’t wait to make my home debut when the time comes.”

 

