Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals key trait that persuaded him to snap up former France youth striker Derick Osei

Dundee’s latest signing Derick Osei brings a different option for manager Gary Bowyer as he looks to improve his team’s edge in front of goal.

The Frenchman signed last week on a short-term deal until the end of the season after impressing on trial.

Twenty-four-year-old Osei was a free agent after being released by AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

He’s also spent time at Oxford United in English League One and Walsall in League Two after a number of years in the French lower leagues.

New boss Bowyer is pleased to add his second permanent signing since taking over at Dens Park after highlighting the need for a new frontman.

“All summer I’ve said we are light at the top end of the pitch,” the Dens boss said.

“Zach Robinson came in on loan and has been great, it’s his first proper full season.

“I think it’s probably the biggest number of starts he’s had in his career so he’s a young striker still learning.

“Zak Rudden is a young striker still learning and Cillian Sheridan has been in and out with injury.

“Alex Jakubiak has had terrible luck with injuries, too.

“Derick came on trial and we liked what we saw. He’s here to help and we need to get him up to speed quickly.

“He’s fitted in well with the lads and has looked sharp in front of goal.

“He’ll add to the squad, for sure.”

Track record

Despite impressing in youth football, culminating in caps for France U/19s and U/20s alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Odsonne Edouard, Osei’s senior career is yet to take off.

After leaving the Toulouse youth set-up, Osei played a brief part in Brest’s promotion campaign to Ligue 1 in 2018/19.

A loan spell to the French third tier followed with one goal in seven appearances before the pandemic shut down football in France.

Osei moved to England, signing a two-year deal at Oxford. He is yet to score a league goal in UK football with little game time in those two years but did net twice for the U’s in the EFL Trophy.

The first came in a victory over Chelsea U/21s (see video above) and the second a winner against Walsall, who he went on to sign for on loan.

Last season’s short spell at League One AFC Wimbledon ended with just one start, five sub appearances and no goals.

What will he bring to Dundee?

Bowyer, though, hopes to bring Osei’s early potential back to the fore at Dens Park.

The frontman has been training with the Dark Blues for a few weeks now and took part in their open training session on Monday.

And he will offer an alternative option to those already at the club says the Dens gaffer.

“He is different to the others and that appealed to us,” Bowyer added.

“Derick is a bit more of a focal point, a bit more aggressive than the others in that sense.

“I’m not saying the others aren’t aggressive but that’s the way he plays.

“He has good technical ability so he’ll bring others into play as well.”