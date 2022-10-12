Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals key trait that persuaded him to snap up former France youth striker Derick Osei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals key trait that persuaded him to snap up former France youth striker Derick Osei

By George Cran
October 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 12 2022, 2.27pm
Dundee's new signing Derick Osei.
New Dundee signing Derick Osei in his time at AFC Wimbledon (Image: Shutterstock)

Dundee’s latest signing Derick Osei brings a different option for manager Gary Bowyer as he looks to improve his team’s edge in front of goal.

The Frenchman signed last week on a short-term deal until the end of the season after impressing on trial.

Twenty-four-year-old Osei was a free agent after being released by AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

He’s also spent time at Oxford United in English League One and Walsall in League Two after a number of years in the French lower leagues.

New boss Bowyer is pleased to add his second permanent signing since taking over at Dens Park after highlighting the need for a new frontman.

“All summer I’ve said we are light at the top end of the pitch,” the Dens boss said.

Dundee new signing Derick Osei in action for Oxford United.
Derick Osei (right) takes on Forest Green Rovers’ Dan Sweeney in the Papa John’s Trophy for Oxford United.

“Zach Robinson came in on loan and has been great, it’s his first proper full season.

“I think it’s probably the biggest number of starts he’s had in his career so he’s a young striker still learning.

“Zak Rudden is a young striker still learning and Cillian Sheridan has been in and out with injury.

“Alex Jakubiak has had terrible luck with injuries, too.

“Derick came on trial and we liked what we saw. He’s here to help and we need to get him up to speed quickly.

“He’s fitted in well with the lads and has looked sharp in front of goal.

“He’ll add to the squad, for sure.”

Track record

Despite impressing in youth football, culminating in caps for France U/19s and U/20s alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Odsonne Edouard, Osei’s senior career is yet to take off.

After leaving the Toulouse youth set-up, Osei played a brief part in Brest’s promotion campaign to Ligue 1 in 2018/19.

A loan spell to the French third tier followed with one goal in seven appearances before the pandemic shut down football in France.

Osei moved to England, signing a two-year deal at Oxford. He is yet to score a league goal in UK football with little game time in those two years but did net twice for the U’s in the EFL Trophy.

The first came in a victory over Chelsea U/21s (see video above) and the second a winner against Walsall, who he went on to sign for on loan.

Last season’s short spell at League One AFC Wimbledon ended with just one start, five sub appearances and no goals.

What will he bring to Dundee?

Bowyer, though, hopes to bring Osei’s early potential back to the fore at Dens Park.

The frontman has been training with the Dark Blues for a few weeks now and took part in their open training session on Monday.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer revealed why he signed Derick Osei.

And he will offer an alternative option to those already at the club says the Dens gaffer.

“He is different to the others and that appealed to us,” Bowyer added.

“Derick is a bit more of a focal point, a bit more aggressive than the others in that sense.

“I’m not saying the others aren’t aggressive but that’s the way he plays.

“He has good technical ability so he’ll bring others into play as well.”

