Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has added to his striking options by snapping up free agent Derick Osei Yaw.

Courier Sport revealed the France U/20 international had been on trial at Dens Park last month.

Today the Dark Blues announced the former AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United man had signed a deal until the end of the season.

Yaw was a free agent after leaving Wimbledon at the end of last season and becomes Bowyer’s second permanent signing.

A club statement said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Derick Osei, subject to international clearance.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Derick Osei #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/0V9QVVqSNl pic.twitter.com/T5QNd5cFT1 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 6, 2022

“Derick has spent time over the past few weeks on trial with the club and signs on a deal until the end of the season.

“He will wear number 31 for the club.”

Who is he?

Osei Yaw is a 24-year-old forward who played three times for France U/20s and also has six caps at U/19 level.

He played with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at that level and ex-Celtic frontman Odsonne Edouard in the U/20s.

In club football, Yaw left France in 2020 to sign for Oxford United, spending time on loan at Walsall before signing for AFC Wimbledon on a short-term deal earlier this year.

At Plough Lane he was a team-mate of current Dee loanee Zach Robinson.

Position?

He describes himself as a player that would play the No 9 role.

“If you want to score goals, you need to be in the box,” he told Wimbledon FC upon signing with them in the winter.

“I prefer to play as a No 9, but I can also play out wide. I can play with my feet, keep the ball, go behind or come deeper.”

Osei Yaw scored his last competitive goal for Oxford in 2020.

The forward netted in three of their EFL Trophy games against Chelsea U/23s, Bristol Rovers and Walsall.