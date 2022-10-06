Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial

By George Cran
October 6 2022, 4.38pm Updated: October 6 2022, 5.15pm
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon (Image: Shutterstock).

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has added to his striking options by snapping up free agent Derick Osei Yaw.

Courier Sport revealed the France U/20 international had been on trial at Dens Park last month.

Today the Dark Blues announced the former AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United man had signed a deal until the end of the season.

Yaw was a free agent after leaving Wimbledon at the end of last season and becomes Bowyer’s second permanent signing.

A club statement said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Derick Osei, subject to international clearance.

“Derick has spent time over the past few weeks on trial with the club and signs on a deal until the end of the season.

“He will wear number 31 for the club.”

Who is he?

Osei Yaw is a 24-year-old forward who played three times for France U/20s and also has six caps at U/19 level.

He played with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at that level and ex-Celtic frontman Odsonne Edouard in the U/20s.

In club football, Yaw left France in 2020 to sign for Oxford United, spending time on loan at Walsall before signing for AFC Wimbledon on a short-term deal earlier this year.

At Plough Lane he was a team-mate of current Dee loanee Zach Robinson.

Position?

He describes himself as a player that would play the No 9 role.

“If you want to score goals, you need to be in the box,” he told Wimbledon FC upon signing with them in the winter.

Osei Yaw goes for goal against Cambridge (Image: Shutterstock).

“I prefer to play as a No 9, but I can also play out wide. I can play with my feet, keep the ball, go behind or come deeper.”

Osei Yaw scored his last competitive goal for Oxford in 2020.

The forward netted in three of their EFL Trophy games against Chelsea U/23s, Bristol Rovers and Walsall.

