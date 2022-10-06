Dundee and Arbroath fans to walk from Dens Park to Gayfield for mental health awareness – here’s how you can join them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Arbroath fans to walk from Dens Park to Gayfield for mental health awareness – here’s how you can join them

By Scott Lorimer
October 6 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 6 2022, 7.53pm
the Walk and Talk group took part in a similar walk between Dundee and Gayfield last year.
The Walk and Talk group took part in a similar walk between Dundee and Gayfield last year. Image: Alan Richardson

Football fans from Arbroath and Dundee will put rivalries aside this weekend to raise awareness of mental health.

Supporters are set to walk 18 miles from Dens Park to Gayfield ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday between the Red Lichties and the Dark Blues.

The ‘Badge to Badge’ trek has been organised by Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy of the Walk and Talk Scotland group.

Walk and Talk Scotland founders Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy.
Walk and Talk Scotland founders Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy. Image: Richard Peter-Tennant

It will be the third such football ground walk, following their first in 2019.

Richard, who also arranges mental health walks around Dundee every fortnight, says the motivation for organising the event came from those close to home.

Motivation for walk

“In Dundee, the mental health stats are bad,” he said.

“Men are three-times more likely to commit suicide than women.

“A couple of our friends are not in a good place at all.

“By using football we find it’s a good way of getting people to open up and speak.

“Our first walk was in 2019, that was the Dundee derby.

“Not only did we have Dundee and United fans, we had Rangers, Celtic we even had a couple of Palace and Fulham fans come up just for the day.”

Richard says the main reason for the walk is to simply raise awareness of men’s mental health and to get people talking.

The group will be joined by representatives of the Arbroath and Dundee Community Trusts who have launched their own fundraisers.

Money raised will be put towards their own respective mental health programmes.

Around 15 walkers are already signed up but more are expected to turn up on the day.

The 52-year-old, from Newport, says anyone is welcome to join them on the route, with former Dundee star Christian Nade taking in a few miles from Dens Park.

“It sounds a lot but I’ve always said ‘do what you can’,” he said.

“If it’s three or four miles that’s perfect. The more people who want to join is fantastic.

“We’ll have a laugh but if you want to talk about your mental health, you can. We are all there to listen and understand.”

Route

The group will set off from Dens Park, down to the city centre and on to the Stannergate.

From there, they will walk the coastal path from Broughty Ferry all the way to Arbroath.

A ‘wee walk’ has been organised for the final couple of miles from Arbroath Golf Links to Gayfield for those who don’t fancy the full route.

Times

Anyone looking to join the walkers will have to set their alarm early. They plan to leave the home of Dundee FC at 8am on Saturday.

They are aiming to leave Arbroath golf course at 1.15 and arrive at Gayfield for 2pm.

Upon reaching their destination, participants will be treated to some refreshments from the Angus club.

If you want to donate

Georgia Carter of the Arbroath Community trust said: “As a Community Trust we aim to improve the life chances of the people of Arbroath.

“This walk will be a great day allowing us to spread awareness about the importance of Mental Health and that it is OK to not be OK.

“Money raised from this event will go directly into increasing our support with some new projects that are in the pipeline.”

To donate to the Arbroath FC Community Trust fundraiser, click here.

To donate to the Dundee FC Community Trust fundraiser, click here.

Editor's Picks