EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray sets out timeline for Lewis Vaughan’s Raith Rovers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray sets out timeline for Lewis Vaughan’s Raith Rovers return

By Craig Cairns
October 6 2022, 5.02pm
Lewis Vaughan has been taking part in non-contact training.
Lewis Vaughan has been taking part in non-contact training.

Ian Murray hasn’t yet had the chance to select Lewis Vaughan but he has still been impressed by him.

The Raith Rovers manager says the forward has “an appetite you can’t teach” and is “champing at the bit” to get back involved.

The popular Rovers star had an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament in October last year.

A steady rehab he saw him go for a “tidy up” on his knee in June and he is now edging closer to making his return.

Murray cautious

“He’s shown great determination and character to keep bouncing back,” Murray told Courier Sport ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Cove Rangers.

“There are a lot of people who couldn’t do that.

“We have to be careful with him but we’re really excited to get him back, he’s a little livewire around the place.

“His appetite for football is something you can’t teach.

Lewis Vaughan had a minor operation in June.

“Again it’s going to put pressure on [other] players to perform.

“The sooner we get Lewis back the better.”

Return to contact training

The Raith manager said the plan is to see how Vaughan responds to contact in the next couple of weeks.

Recently he has joined in with “a lot” of non-contact exercises in training and his rehab results are positive.

If that goes well they can prepare him for a behind-closed-doors friendly.

“We need to get him a [bounce] game, maybe two,” continued Murray.

“We can’t expect him to rock up and in the pressure of a competitive game.

“But as soon as he gets contact in training and he feels confident about himself, we’ll certainly get him a game and give him a runout, then we’ll look to build him up.

“The next test for Lewis is a little bit of contact, nothing crazy, and see how he does.”

Like four new signings

It’s a cliche but the Rovers boss thinks that the return of Vaughan – all going well – will be one of four players who feel like new signings.

Brad Spencer and Ross Matthews returned recently while Thomas Lang is continuing his rehabilitation.

“It’s effectively four players we didn’t have in the League Cup campaign – and now I see the real quality that they’re bringing.

“Brad and Ross have come back really, really strong and they’re putting serious pressure on the midfielders.

“The knock-on effect is that they have to up their game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

Lynn Anderson.
LISTEN: The ongoing plight of seriously ill Dundee mum Lynn Anderson in Turkey
The event investigates gaming for those with sight loss. Image: Abertay University.
Abertay University hosts pioneering event to improve gaming for those with sight loss
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
Image of the ship the Apprentice's Tale at harbour
Scotland is a nation of storytellers
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
5
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
Nicky Clark: Former Dundee United star is on the goal trail with new club St Johnstone.
Dundee United must prevent Nicky Clark coming back to haunt them with St Johnstone,…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
2
3
Repairs to the burst water main on Longhaugh Road. Image: Scottish Water.
Thousands of Dundee residents affected by burst water main
2
4
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill
5
Ryan Bayne, 28, died on the A917 near Elie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28
6
Nisbet scored 23 Championship goals under Crawford. Image: SNS
Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team
7
Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’
8
Jenni Liandu runs Dundee business The Calligraphy Box. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…
10
David Phillips, Xplore Dundee director and general manager.
Xplore Dundee chief on why he’s ‘optimistic’ about cancellations after recruitment issues

More from The Courier

James McPake
James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline
The A9 is closed in both directions near Dunkeld due to a crash. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions due to serious crash involving a car and a…
The Robert Burns statue in Dundee.
Dundee Burns Club elects new officials at 159th AGM
Dundee mum Nicole Reid hugging daughter Lucy, aged 6.
Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad…
Perth College Graduation Left to right: Owen Turnbull, Grace Carson, Alan McDonald, Regan mcNulty and Jamie Ferrier with Music Business BA
Perth College UHI graduates enjoy in-person celebrations for first time in three years
The 77 bus passes along the B946 in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service
image shows the Stone of Destiny bathed in the blue and white light of a saltire-shaped stained glass window.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…

Editor's Picks