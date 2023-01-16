Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is running the rule over former Raith Rovers winger Quinn Coulson.

A free agent after leaving Stark’s Park at the end of December, Coulson has been training with the Dark Blues for the past week.

The 19-year-old featured 11 times for Rovers in the first half of this season but departed the Fife club due to lack of game time.

That’s despite manager Ian Murray speaking highly of the left winger at the start of the season.

Dario Zanatta had departed for Hamilton with Coulson seen as a possible replacement.

Murray told Courier Sport: “I had to make a decision and Quinn Coulson has come into our squad this and done really well, I’ve been really impressed with him.

“I think throughout pre-season and the minutes he has had he’s done really well.

“Sometimes you just have to give someone a chance.”

What kind of player?

Coulson, though, was generally used as a late substitute in the Championship with all six of his league appearances coming from the bench.

One of those included a brief couple of minutes against Dundee back in August as the Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners.

His last came on October 22 in the 89th minute of a 1-1 draw at Inverness with only one of those six appearances seeing him come on before the 80th minute.

He did play 90 minutes in an SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Cove Rangers in September, though.

The Kirkcaldy club, however, don’t have a reserve side so opportunities to play any sort of football were limited and he moved on.

Coulson is seen as a player with good match intelligence who can beat his opposing number.

He spent last season on loan at Cowdenbeath, playing 30 times as the Blue Brazil were relegated from League Two.