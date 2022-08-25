EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says he isn’t able to guarantee anyone first-team football.

So when forward Dario Zanatta approached him for assurances the pair came to an agreement for him to leave the club.

Hamilton Accies made their interest known and an agreement was reached for the Canadian to link up with John Rankin, familiar from his time at Hearts.

Speaking to Courier Sport slightly out of breath after a highly competitive darts match which could be heard through the floor, Murray explained the reason for the move.

“Dario came to me and wanted game time that I couldn’t guarantee him – or any of the players – so we had been working on that for a week or so,” he says.

“We got an offer from Hamilton so we accepted it.

“I thought it was the best outcome for everyone: good for us, good for Dario and good for Hamilton who have gained a decent player.

“So we wish him all the best.”

Chance for youngster

A couple of weeks ago the Raith boss said that he would like another winger, though it was low down his list of priorities.

Asked if Zanatta’s move made this more of a priority, Murray replies: “Not really.

“We’re still looking for players in the right areas.

“I had to make a decision and Quinn Coulson has come into our squad this and done really well, I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Coulson, who celebrates his 19th birthday next week, has made seven substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

His minutes in the Championship have been few so far though.

Still in market

“I’m seeing it more as a chance for one of our younger players to develop,” adds the Rovers manager.

“If a decent winger becomes available, we have to look at it, for options.

“But I think throughout preseason and the minutes he has had he’s done really well.

“Sometimes you just have to give someone a chance.”