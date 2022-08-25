EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement

By Craig Cairns
August 25 2022, 6.16pm Updated: August 25 2022, 7.11pm
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says he isn’t able to guarantee anyone first-team football.

So when forward Dario Zanatta approached him for assurances the pair came to an agreement for him to leave the club.

Hamilton Accies made their interest known and an agreement was reached for the Canadian to link up with John Rankin, familiar from his time at Hearts.

Speaking to Courier Sport slightly out of breath after a highly competitive darts match which could be heard through the floor, Murray explained the reason for the move.

“Dario came to me and wanted game time that I couldn’t guarantee him – or any of the players – so we had been working on that for a week or so,” he says.

Dario Zanatta in action for Raith versus Hamilton.

“We got an offer from Hamilton so we accepted it.

“I thought it was the best outcome for everyone: good for us, good for Dario and good for Hamilton who have gained a decent player.

“So we wish him all the best.”

Chance for youngster

A couple of weeks ago the Raith boss said that he would like another winger, though it was low down his list of priorities.

Asked if Zanatta’s move made this more of a priority, Murray replies: “Not really.

“We’re still looking for players in the right areas.

“I had to make a decision and Quinn Coulson has come into our squad this and done really well, I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Quinn Coulson has made appearances from the bench.

Coulson, who celebrates his 19th birthday next week, has made seven substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

His minutes in the Championship have been few so far though.

Still in market

“I’m seeing it more as a chance for one of our younger players to develop,” adds the Rovers manager.

“If a decent winger becomes available, we have to look at it, for options.

“But I think throughout preseason and the minutes he has had he’s done really well.

“Sometimes you just have to give someone a chance.”

