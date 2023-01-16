Power cut leaves Perth residents without electricity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A power cut in Perth left residents in the PH1 area without electricity.

Scottish & Southern Energy Network (SSEN) reported the unexpected power cut on Monday morning.

The outage mostly affected the Tulloch and Lethem of the city and left 787 customers with no electricity.

The energy company reported the problem just before 9am on Monday.

The issue was later resolved with all but one customer receiving power by 10am.

SSEN apologise for power cut

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who experienced a loss of power this morning and thank them for their patience while our engineers worked to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Engineers continued to investigate the cause of the fault.