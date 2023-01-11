GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January – or risk losing him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve been here before with Dundee – transfer window frustration.

It feels like that’s all Gary Bowyer has experienced in his time at Dens Park.

But the inability to get new players in the building has gone on for longer – last January was a struggle, too.

James McPake ended up losing his job just a couple of weeks after the window shut.

The situation right now is different, of course.

Dundee are in the Championship and going for promotion, having just come off a seven-match winning streak.

There’s not a huge amount wrong with the team.

However, the recent defeat to Arbroath followed by a very poor first-half at Raith shows they do need some help.

What’s needed

Another defensive option, ideally left-sided is desired while I think they could do with another creative midfield player.

And with Zach Robinson heading back to AFC Wimbledon last week, a replacement is certainly required for him.

Zak Rudden will get goals and has shown that but he doesn’t offer nearly the same sort of focal point as Robinson.

Cillian Sheridan made an impact from the bench at Raith Rovers and can play the targetman role. But he doesn’t bring the goal threat you want.

The key to Robinson as he found his feet at Dens Park was he brought both those aspects – the focal point but goals as well.

Finding a player like that isn’t easy, of course.

Alex Jakubiak also looks back to full fitness after yet another injury and I still think there is a very useful player there if he stays fit.

But combine Jakubiak, Sheridan and Derick Osei’s league goal return and you come back with just one strike.

That’s nowhere near enough for a team wanting to win a division.

And this is where Gary Bowyer needs backing.

Low scorers

Niall McGinn’s departure should free up some wages to bring in possibly a couple of players – maybe a permanent deal and a good loan for the same money.

The Dark Blues have shown they aren’t far off where they need to be.

Arbroath was a bad day but there were chances there to take something.

And at Raith the second half was probably good enough to win the game.

But they didn’t.

That final bit of quality has been missing for most of the season.

Dundee are the lowest scorers in the top four of the Championship, by a fair distance.

They’ve netted 33 times with Ayr (39), Partick (42) and Queen’s Park (44) much more lethal.

And the Spiders don’t look like taking the foot off the pedal any time soon either after surging to the top of the table.

Gazumped

So what can Dundee do about it?

Help their manager by getting a deal for a striker over the line. And maybe another attacking option.

The word from the manager is a constant ‘gazumping’ of deals by other teams – either Dundee are in the wrong division or they’re not offering enough money.

If they don’t manage to ‘gazump’ someone else over the next couple of weeks, Gary Bowyer will start wondering what he’s doing up here.

That should be a major worry for Dens Park chiefs.

If you don’t back him properly, you may well lose him.

And where would Dundee be then?