Niall McGinn lifts lid on ‘frustrating’ time at Dundee as he seals Glentoran switch

By George Cran
January 9 2023, 3.18pm Updated: January 9 2023, 4.35pm
Niall McGinn in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Niall McGinn in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Niall McGinn is glad his “frustrating” time at Dundee is over after sealing a switch to Irish Premiership side Glentoran.

The vastly-experienced Northern Ireland international arrived at the Belfast club this afternoon, signing a deal shortly after he was released by mutual consent at Dens Park.

McGinn hadn’t featured for the Dark Blues since a September defeat to Inverness and had no future at the club under manager Gary Bowyer.

After less than a year at Dundee, the 35-year-old has moved back to Northern Irish football on what’s been reported as an 18-month deal.

And he’s keen to get back out on the pitch.

“It’s just sheer excitement straight away,” McGinn told Glentoran club media.

“I’m very familiar with the Irish league and know the ambitions of the club and it’s an exciting time.

“I just want to play football – the last five or six months have been frustrating for me.”

Fit and available

McGinn has had to make do with appearances for Dundee’s reserve team in recent months.

He wasn’t included in any matchday squad since September 17, even when the Dark Blues didn’t have enough subs to fill their bench.

Boss Bowyer said there had been “no bust-up” between him and McGinn.

However, the 72-times capped international says he has been fit and available all season.

“My fitness has been fine, I’ve been training every day since pre-season,” he added.

“I played a lot of games pre-season and played a few lately.

“Fitness-wise I’m absolutely fine, it’s just match fitness is completely different.

“It’s about getting game time now.”

Other offers?

McGinn also had a late offer from Dunfermline to consider as Courier Sport revealed former Dens gaffer James McPake wanted a reunion with his former player.

McPake signed McGinn from Aberdeen last January and had been keen to take the forward on loan back in September only for McGinn to turn down that move.

Niall McGinn scored his last Dundee goal against Forfar in July. Image: SNS.

So why choose Glentoran now?

“It fits the bill for everything for what I want to do now but also later in my career,” he added.

“My priority is to enjoy playing football.

“I’ve come to a good club.

“Regarding offers from other teams there was interest there and that was pleasing because it’s always nice to have interest from other clubs.

“But when I weighed everything up I knew this was the best fit for me.”

