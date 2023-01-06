Dundee transfer frustration continues as boss Gary Bowyer reveals why Dee have ‘missed out on quite a few’ new signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have missed out on “quite a few” new signings during this transfer window already admits manager Gary Bowyer.

After a frustrating summer window where only one permanent signing arrived in the shape of Tyler French, the early days of January has followed a similar course.

The Dark Blues boss has made no attempt to hide his desire to add to his squad this month.

However, getting new faces in the building continues to elude the former Blackburn boss.

“We have missed out on quite a few. It has been difficult, it’s been hard,” Bowyer said.

“Gary Ogilvie (head of recruitment) has been magnificent in identifying players.

“However, there are some we’ve just been gazumped, simple as that. Higher league, more money.

“It’s been hard to get something over the line for us.”

More difficult than anticipated?

So far in his time as Dundee boss, Bowyer has signed two players permanently in French and free agent Derick Osei.

While Ben Williamson, Joe Grayson and Zach Robinson came in on loan. Robinson, meanwhile, has been recalled by parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Asked if it has been more difficult to sign players than he anticipated when taking the job, Bowyer replied: “Yeah, definitely. 100%.

“The pool seems to be not as big as what we thought.”