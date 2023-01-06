Dundee hit by Zach Robinson bombshell as top scorer is recalled by parent club AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s top league goalscorer Zach Robinson is on his way back to parent club AFC Wimbledon after the English side recalled the striker.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation at Dens Park, scoring eight times in 19 appearances and racing to the top of the scoring charts.

A hamstring injury followed by illness had kept Robinson out of the side for the past six weeks.

Back in November, the Dons had indicated in talks with Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer that Robinson would see out his season-long loan deal and that was repeated to local press down south.

However, injuries and loan recalls of their own have left the English League Two side short.

Midfielder Paris Maghoma was recalled by Brentford on Thursday afternoon, following striker Kyle Hudlin’s return to Huddersfield earlier this week.

And has seen them activate the release clause in the deal to bring him back early.

Farewells

Robinson was at Dundee’s training base at the Gardyne Campus on Thursday morning bidding farewell to his team-mates.

He was expected to be in manager Gary Bowyer’s thinking for tonight’s trip to Raith Rovers after training this week following his illness.

Zach Robinson has been recalled from his loan spell with Dundee. #AFCW 🟡🔵https://t.co/IjaTmKKKlp — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) January 6, 2023

Now, though, he is set to be part of AFC Wimbledon’s squad to face Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

A Dons statement read: “We are pleased to announce that Zach Robinson is back with the Dons after we opted to recall our player from his loan spell with Dundee.

“The striker spent the first half of this season with the Scottish Championship side, scoring an impressive eight goals in 20 games during his time at Dens Park.

“He now returns to Plough Lane and will be hoping to make a lasting impact as part of Johnnie Jackson’s squad for the remaining part of our Sky Bet League Two campaign.”

The Dons find themselves in 14th place in League Two, four points adrift of a play-off spot.