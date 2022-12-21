Dundee loanee Zach Robinson’s future has reportedly been decided by parent club AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon have made their decision on the immediate future of striker Zach Robinson, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form on loan at Dundee this season, leading the scoring charts for the Dark Blues.

Eight goals in 19 games have included three in his last three games before Robinson picked up a hamstring injury in November.

That form combined with the Dons sitting 12th in League Two after dropping down from League One last term had raised concerns the striker could be recalled in January.

Despite agreeing a season-long switch to Dens Park, the option remains for Johnnie Jackson’s side to recall Robinson during the January transfer window.

However, the South London Press say the Dons want Robinson to continue his development at Dundee.

‘Happy with how he is doing’

That echoes comments from Dens boss Gary Bowyer in November.

When asked about a possible recall, Bowyer replied: “It is the same with all these people you bring on loan at any club, there is always something put in (regarding a recall option).

“But I have good dialogue with Wimbledon and Zach’s development has kicked on from playing regular football.

“They are happy with how he is doing.

“We just have to keep going and see where it’s at but they are pleased with how he is progressing.”

Robinson has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury but remains the Dark Blues’ top scorer.

He is expected to be available for Friday’s trip to Ayr United, though has been suffering from illness recently.

That saw him ruled out of the weekend clash with Cove Rangers before that game was called off due to the wintry weather.