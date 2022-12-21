Tickets still available for The Vintage Girls’ pre-Christmas spectacular in Dundee on December 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Tickets still available for The Vintage Girls’ pre-Christmas spectacular in Dundee on December 22

By Michael Alexander
December 21 2022, 3.49pm Updated: December 21 2022, 4.20pm
The Vintage Girls have released their new single This Christmas. Image: The Vintage Girls
The Vintage Girls have released their new single This Christmas. Image: The Vintage Girls

Tickets are still available for The Vintage Girls’ Christmas spectacular at Discovery Point in Dundee on December 22.

Founder, manager and singer with the Dundee vintage music trio Susan McCathie said it promised to be a great show that would help get people into the festive mood.

The show, running from 7.30pm until 10.30pm, will include the only public performance of their new Christmas single This Christmas (the love lives in you) which was last week named BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Single of the Week’.

Susan said they were “absolutely blown away” by the accolade.

“The night (at Discovery Point) will be a chance for people to kick start their festive weekend!” she said.

“There’s a prize for best dressed, dancing, live band plus support and all the Christmas songs you love and much more!”

Recorded in cupboard

The Courier told recently how The Vintage Girls’ released This Christmas (the love lives in you) on December 1 following the success of their 2021 single Christmas is Here.

The vintage trio recorded the new single in Susan’s home studio – which happens to be in a cupboard.

She wrote, recorded and produced the entire song asking Rebecca Gibbon and Mary McDougall to join her on the track.

Following on from their recent performance of an orchestral spectacular as part of the Dundee Jazz Festival, Susan explained that the song encapsulates the priority of “finding love within when at times it feels like nothing will help”.

Follow-up

The release of the Christmas track is the follow up single to The Vintage Girls’ recent cover of River by Joni Mitchell.

They’ve since released their Christmas EP on December 5 – aptly named, ‘This Christmas’ which includes both singles plus their previously released song and a two other festive classics.

The single can be found on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music/iTunes.

How to get tickets for Discovery Point

Tickets for the Discovery Point show on December 22 are available from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-vintage-girls-christmas-spectacular-tickets-476830000367?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

*For more on Susan McCathie’s favourite Christmas music, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine on December 24.

Dundee trio The Vintage Girls ‘blown away’ as Christmas record crowned BBC Radio Scotland ‘Single of the Week’

