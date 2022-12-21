Tickets still available for The Vintage Girls’ pre-Christmas spectacular in Dundee on December 22

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets are still available for The Vintage Girls’ Christmas spectacular at Discovery Point in Dundee on December 22.

Founder, manager and singer with the Dundee vintage music trio Susan McCathie said it promised to be a great show that would help get people into the festive mood.

The show, running from 7.30pm until 10.30pm, will include the only public performance of their new Christmas single This Christmas (the love lives in you) which was last week named BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Single of the Week’.

Susan said they were “absolutely blown away” by the accolade.

“The night (at Discovery Point) will be a chance for people to kick start their festive weekend!” she said.

“There’s a prize for best dressed, dancing, live band plus support and all the Christmas songs you love and much more!”

Recorded in cupboard

The Courier told recently how The Vintage Girls’ released This Christmas (the love lives in you) on December 1 following the success of their 2021 single Christmas is Here.

The vintage trio recorded the new single in Susan’s home studio – which happens to be in a cupboard.

She wrote, recorded and produced the entire song asking Rebecca Gibbon and Mary McDougall to join her on the track.

Following on from their recent performance of an orchestral spectacular as part of the Dundee Jazz Festival, Susan explained that the song encapsulates the priority of “finding love within when at times it feels like nothing will help”.

Follow-up

The release of the Christmas track is the follow up single to The Vintage Girls’ recent cover of River by Joni Mitchell.

They’ve since released their Christmas EP on December 5 – aptly named, ‘This Christmas’ which includes both singles plus their previously released song and a two other festive classics.

The single can be found on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music/iTunes.

How to get tickets for Discovery Point

Tickets for the Discovery Point show on December 22 are available from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-vintage-girls-christmas-spectacular-tickets-476830000367?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

*For more on Susan McCathie’s favourite Christmas music, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine on December 24.