Dundee

Opening date for new Dundee dessert restaurant revealed

Heavenly Desserts claims to be the "UK’s number one dessert restaurant".

By Ellidh Aitken
Heavenly Desserts will take over the former Mazaj restaurant on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Cartwright Communications
Heavenly Desserts will take over the former Mazaj restaurant on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Cartwright Communications

The opening date for a new dessert restaurant in Dundee has been revealed.

Heavenly Desserts – which claims to be the “UK’s number one dessert restaurant” – will open on Reform Street.

The new store manager, Jamie Bruce, has confirmed the venue will open on July 13.

Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

The chain, which already has outlets in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Livingston and Glasgow, is preparing to move into the former Mazaj restaurant.

The Arabic eatery opened in 2021 but shut last year.

It was formerly home to Project Pizza.

New Dundee dessert shop to offer variety of sweet treats

Work has been taking place inside the empty unit and a planning application for signage was submitted in March.

Heavenly Desserts offers a variety of sweet treats, such as gelato, tapas-style desserts, waffles, cakes, cheesecakes, sundaes and classics like brownies and tarts.

Inside Heavenly Desserts in Aberdeen. Image: Cartwright Communications

It comes as Casa Di Gelato, which has operated on Albert Square for four years, is searching for new premises due to the Low Emission Zone.

Owner Stephen Bennett says the move would allow him to continue using his existing work vans which do not comply with the new rules.

Elsewhere in the city centre, Marks and Spencer has announced its Murraygate shop will close on July 6 before the new superstore at Gallagher Retail Park opens on July 16.

A Dundee couple have also transformed a former fish and chip restaurant on St Andrews Street into a cafe.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

Conversation