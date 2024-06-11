Dundee Murraygate M&S closing date confirmed ahead of move to huge new store

Marks and Spencer has confirmed the closing date for its Dundee Murraygate store as it prepares to open a huge new shop in the city.

The retailer is opening a new superstore at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.

It means the Murraygate M&S shop, which has been in operation since 1936, along with the existing food store at Gallagher, will both close down.

Marks and Spencer closing Murraygate and existing Gallagher Retail Park stores

M&S has confirmed Murraygate will close on July 6, giving staff 10 days to prepare for the move to Gallagher Retail Park.

The existing food store will then close on July 15, the evening before the new shop opens.

The new shop – which is part of a £30 million investment in its Scottish stores by M&S – combines the former DW Sports and Mothercare units at the retail park.

It will be a mixture of food, clothing and beauty and will also include a cafe.

The food offering is described as a “fresh-market style foodhall” which is 40% larger than the Murraygate shop.

It will also include an in-store bakery, a dedicated flower shop and a wine shop.

Meanwhile, the clothing range, which caters for men, women and children, will feature sections for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

It has yet to be confirmed what will happen to the existing M&S sites once they have closed.

More than a quarter of units on Murraygate are already empty, according to The Courier’s Dundee shops tracker.

We have been looking at issues facing the city’s high street through our Dundee Matters project.