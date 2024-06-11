Dundee Murraygate M&S closing date confirmed ahead of move to huge new store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Murraygate M&S closing date confirmed ahead of move to huge new store

The existing food store at Gallagher Retail Park will also close its doors.

By Neil Henderson
The M&S store on Murraygate in Dundee is to close.
The M&S store on Murraygate in Dundee is to close. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Marks and Spencer has confirmed the closing date for its Dundee Murraygate store as it prepares to open a huge new shop in the city.

The retailer is opening a new superstore at Gallagher Retail Park on July 16.

It means the Murraygate M&S shop, which has been in operation since 1936, along with the existing food store at Gallagher, will both close down.

Marks and Spencer closing Murraygate and existing Gallagher Retail Park stores

M&S has confirmed Murraygate will close on July 6, giving staff 10 days to prepare for the move to Gallagher Retail Park.

The existing food store will then close on July 15, the evening before the new shop opens.

The new shop – which is part of a £30 million investment in its Scottish stores by M&S – combines the former DW Sports and Mothercare units at the retail park.

It will be a mixture of food, clothing and beauty and will also include a cafe.

M&S signs confirming the closure date.
M&S signs confirming the closure date. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The food offering is described as a “fresh-market style foodhall” which is 40% larger than the Murraygate shop.

It will also include an in-store bakery, a dedicated flower shop and a wine shop.

Meanwhile, the clothing range, which caters for men, women and children, will feature sections for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

The existing M&S food store at Gallagher Retail Park.
Work is taking place on the new M&S store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It has yet to be confirmed what will happen to the existing M&S sites once they have closed.

More than a quarter of units on Murraygate are already empty, according to The Courier’s Dundee shops tracker.

We have been looking at issues facing the city’s high street through our Dundee Matters project.

