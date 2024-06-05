Marks & Spencer reveals opening date of new Dundee store

The opening date of the new Marks & Spencer store at the Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee will be next month.

The new Gallagher Retail Park outlet will replace its multi-level city centre branch in the Murraygate, where it has been located since 1936. The current M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park will also close.

The new shop – which is part of a £30 million investment in its Scottish stores – combines the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units at the retail park.

It will open on Tuesday, July 16 at 9am.

Marks & Spencer Dundee manager on opening date

M&S has a long history in Dundee, having opened its first store in the city in 1918.

Murraygate store manager Mary Power, who has worked for the retailer for 25 years, will manage the new store.

Staff in the exiting M&S shops will move to the new location.

Mary said: “I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome the local community in so they can see the very best of M&S for themselves.

“I’ve worked for M&S for a long time, starting my career in the city of Dundee.

“I’m delighted to be bringing a great team of experienced colleagues from our current stores to the new one.

“Customers will reap the benefits of their knowledge when it comes to selecting products and knowing brands.

“We’re also proud to continue stocking and supporting our local suppliers such as Thistle Seafoods and Angus Soft Fruits.

“It’s also brilliant that we will be the first full-line store in Scotland to have the latest store design across food and clothing and I’m sure customers will love it.”

What will new M&S Dundee store contain?

The new store will be a mixture of food, clothing and beauty and will also include a café.

The food offering is described as a “fresh-market style foodhall” which is 40% larger than the Murraygate shop. It will include an in-store bakery, dedicated flower shop and a wine shop.

The clothing range, which caters for men, women and children, will feature sections for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

Beauty brands Apothecary and Fresh Elements will be available in the beauty department.

The new Dundee shop will feature digital click and collect, which will allow customers to collect parcels in under 60 seconds.

Other innovations include scan & shop which lets customers use their phone to scan and bag food items directly from the M&S app as they shop.

M&S said it will invest £30 million on five new and expanded Scottish stores, which also include Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Largs and Linlithgow.