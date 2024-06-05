Marks & Spencer reveals opening date of new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Marks & Spencer reveals opening date of new Dundee store

The manager of the new Gallagher Retail Park store said she “can’t wait” to open.

By Rob McLaren
The new Marks & Spencer store at Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee, is currently being developed. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The new Marks & Spencer store at Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee, is currently being developed. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The opening date of the new Marks & Spencer store at the Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee will be next month.

The new Gallagher Retail Park outlet will replace its multi-level city centre branch in the Murraygate, where it has been located since 1936. The current M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park will also close.

The new shop – which is part of a £30 million investment in its Scottish stores – combines the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units at the retail park.

It will open on Tuesday, July 16 at 9am.

Marks & Spencer Dundee manager on opening date

M&S has a long history in Dundee, having opened its first store in the city in 1918.

Murraygate store manager Mary Power, who has worked for the retailer for 25 years, will manage the new store.

Staff in the exiting M&S shops will move to the new location.

Mary said: “I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome the local community in so they can see the very best of M&S for themselves.

“I’ve worked for M&S for a long time, starting my career in the city of Dundee.

Mary Power, store manager of the new M&S Dundee store.

“I’m delighted to be bringing a great team of experienced colleagues from our current stores to the new one.

“Customers will reap the benefits of their knowledge when it comes to selecting products and knowing brands.

“We’re also proud to continue stocking and supporting our local suppliers such as Thistle Seafoods and Angus Soft Fruits.

“It’s also brilliant that we will be the first full-line store in Scotland to have the latest store design across food and clothing and I’m sure customers will love it.”

What will new M&S Dundee store contain?

The new store will be a mixture of food, clothing and beauty and will also include a café.

The food offering is described as a “fresh-market style foodhall” which is 40% larger than the Murraygate shop. It will include an in-store bakery, dedicated flower shop and a wine shop.

The clothing range, which caters for men, women and children, will feature sections for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

Beauty brands Apothecary and Fresh Elements will be available in the beauty department.

The new Dundee Marks & Spencer will be similar in style to its recently opened shop at The Galleries in Washingon, Tyne and Wear.
Marks and Spencer has revealed the opening date of the new Dundee store, which will include a full fashion range.

The new Dundee shop will feature digital click and collect, which will allow customers to collect parcels in under 60 seconds.

Other innovations include scan & shop which lets customers use their phone to scan and bag food items directly from the M&S app as they shop.

M&S said it will invest £30 million on five new and expanded Scottish stores, which also include Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Largs and Linlithgow.

More from Dundee

CR0048666, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Anas Sarwar in Meadowside with Andy Philip. Picture Shows; Anas Sarwar, DC Thomson, Meadowside, Dundee, 06th June 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee 'in play' for Labour in general election, Anas Sarwar says
2
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
Cause of latest Dundee Olympia pool closure revealed amid calls for review of how…
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
The Best-one shop on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Gang of youths 'in balaclavas' steal vapes after 'charging' into Dundee shop
Melissa White
Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries
Dundee Fun Factory to close
Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory set to shut
2
Paul McLaren (left) and James Grant with Kandy Bar's Venue of the Year award at the Proud Scotland Awards 2024. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Dundee man writes '5,000-word essay' to help his favourite bar win top Scottish award
Hayley Kenyon
Dundee shoplifter's dirty needle crimes branded 'abhorrent' - by her own lawyer

Conversation