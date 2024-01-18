New Marks & Spencer Dundee store key part of £30m investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Marks & Spencer Dundee store key part of £30m investment plans

The retail giant has provided an update of its opening date and plans for the new Gallagher Retail Park store.

By Rob McLaren
The Marks and Spencer development at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
The Marks and Spencer development at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

The new Marks & Spencer store at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee is one of the company’s key Scottish developments in the next 18 months.

M&S said it will invest £30 million on five new and expanded Scottish stores, which also include Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Largs and Linlithgow.

Work is under way on the new Gallagher Retail Park site, which will be in the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units.

The retail giant has lodged plans for nearly £5m worth of work in Dundee.

When will new Marks & Spencer in Dundee open?

M&S is currently aiming for a “late spring/early summer” 2024 opening, with an exact date to the be confirmed.

When the new shop opens, the multi-level Murraygate store will close.

The superstore will have a food hall that is around 40% bigger than the current M&S Food at Gallagher Retail Park, which will also close.

It will also have a full clothing range and a new-look mezzanine coffee shop.

Providing an update today, M&S said: “Our Murraygate store will continue trading right up to when we open our brilliant new Gallagher Retail Park site.

How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee Marks & Spencer is expected to look after the investment. Image: M&S

“We look forward to confirming our opening date soon – currently scheduled for late spring/early summer – when our customers can enjoy a 40% bigger fresh-market food hall and bigger, better clothing, home and beauty ranges.”

The new Dundee shop will feature digital click and collect, which will allow customers to collect parcels in under 60 seconds.

Other innovations include scan & shop which lets customers use their phone to scan and bag food items directly from the M&S app as they shop.

M&S investments in Scotland

Around half the £30m investments in Scottish stores will take place in Aberdeen. M&S announced today that it will close its flagship St Nicholas Street shop which has been its home for 80 years.

It will almost double the size of its unit at the Union Square shopping centre.

M&S said the new stores and renewals help to support 6,500 jobs in Scotland.

There’s still a lot of work to do at the new Marks and Spencer site in Dundee, which is around a £5m investment. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

The company said: “The store rotation programme designed to ensure M&S has the right stores, in the right place with the right space.

“Each store aims to appeal to families, with customers able to browse in wider, brighter aisles, with fresh market-style food halls stocking the full M&S Food range and spacious clothing, home & beauty departments.”

