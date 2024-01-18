New Marks & Spencer Dundee store key part of £30m investment plans

The new Marks & Spencer store at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee is one of the company’s key Scottish developments in the next 18 months.

M&S said it will invest £30 million on five new and expanded Scottish stores, which also include Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Largs and Linlithgow.

Work is under way on the new Gallagher Retail Park site, which will be in the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units.

The retail giant has lodged plans for nearly £5m worth of work in Dundee.

When will new Marks & Spencer in Dundee open?

M&S is currently aiming for a “late spring/early summer” 2024 opening, with an exact date to the be confirmed.

When the new shop opens, the multi-level Murraygate store will close.

The superstore will have a food hall that is around 40% bigger than the current M&S Food at Gallagher Retail Park, which will also close.

It will also have a full clothing range and a new-look mezzanine coffee shop.

Providing an update today, M&S said: “Our Murraygate store will continue trading right up to when we open our brilliant new Gallagher Retail Park site.

“We look forward to confirming our opening date soon – currently scheduled for late spring/early summer – when our customers can enjoy a 40% bigger fresh-market food hall and bigger, better clothing, home and beauty ranges.”

The new Dundee shop will feature digital click and collect, which will allow customers to collect parcels in under 60 seconds.

Other innovations include scan & shop which lets customers use their phone to scan and bag food items directly from the M&S app as they shop.

M&S investments in Scotland

Around half the £30m investments in Scottish stores will take place in Aberdeen. M&S announced today that it will close its flagship St Nicholas Street shop which has been its home for 80 years.

It will almost double the size of its unit at the Union Square shopping centre.

M&S said the new stores and renewals help to support 6,500 jobs in Scotland.

The company said: “The store rotation programme designed to ensure M&S has the right stores, in the right place with the right space.

“Each store aims to appeal to families, with customers able to browse in wider, brighter aisles, with fresh market-style food halls stocking the full M&S Food range and spacious clothing, home & beauty departments.”