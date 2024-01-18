Dunfermline complete probe into Airdrie postponement but doubts remain for Queen’s Park visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline complete probe into Airdrie postponement but doubts remain for Queen’s Park visit

The Airdrie clash was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

By Iain Collin
Water lies on the pitch at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Parts of the surface at East End Park were left waterlogged. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have carried out repairs after an investigation into the postponement of last weekend’s clash with Airdrie.

But concerns remain over their frozen pitch ahead of the visit of Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The Fifers have been unable to switch on their undersoil heating ahead of the Championship meeting.

Dunfermline Athletic winger Michael O'Halloran is challenged by Queen's Park defender Tommy Robson. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
Queen’s Park are the visitors to East End Park this weekend to face Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Now, the concern is whether the East End Park pitch will thaw out in time to host the clash that was unplayable on December 2 because of heavy snowfall.

The visit of Airdrie was called off on Saturday morning, less than five hours before kick-off, due to a waterlogged surface.

The Pars launched a probe into the issue after suspecting a ‘failure of the undersoil heating system’.

It has been discovered that one of the pipes under the East End Park pitch had burst and subsequently caused ‘significant flooding’ on the south stand touchline.

DAFC: ‘Issues resolved’

However, the Fifers are happy to have identified the source of Saturday’s issue and have patched up the problem pipe ahead of the Queen’s Park clash.

Question marks now hang over the wintry weather and whether temperatures will rise in time for Saturday afternoon.

A Dunfermline statement read: “Following last Saturday’s postponed match, the issues within the undersoil heating system have now been resolved, the excess water drained and pitch repaired.

“However, with the minus temperatures setting in early this week, we have been unable to test the undersoil heating system fully and, as a precaution, it has not been turned on ahead of Saturday’s match.

“At present, the pitch is currently frozen. But, with temperatures due to rise tomorrow afternoon (Friday) and Saturday ahead of kick-off, we are hopeful the Queen’s Park match will go ahead.

“Any further updates will be communicated to supporters in due course.”

Dunfermline suffered a separate problem with their undersoil heating system last year when the January 2 encounter with Falkirk was postponed.

On that occasion, a boiler failure resulted in a frozen pitch and lost revenue from the rearranged New Year derby.

