Dunfermline v Airdrie OFF following suspected undersoil heating failure

Dunfermline’s home fixture versus Airdrie has been postponed.

An apparent undersoil heating failure left parts of the pitch covered in water on Saturday morning, throwing the game into doubt.

Ground staff at East End Park are working to identify the issue.

The match was then called off after a 10am pitch inspection deemed the surface waterlogged and, therefore, unplayable.

❌ Following a 10am pitch inspection this afternoon's match has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/ccqCnH3GbM — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 13, 2024

A new date will be arranged in due course.

Dunfermline chairman David Cook apologised to those inconvenienced by the postponement and said work was under way to identify the problem.

“Firstly we’d like to apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by today’s postponement,” he said.

“We are disappointed not to be able to host this afternoon’s match however I was informed this morning by the grounds team of a suspected failure of the undersoil heating system along the south stand touchline.

“As a result, a large amount of water has pooled causing significant flooding to an area of the pitch.

“The grounds team are working on identifying and resolving the problem as soon as possible. We will keep supporters updated on the condition of the pitch and will share details of the rearranged fixture date in due course.”