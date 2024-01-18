MARTEL MAXWELL: Girl Power will add some spice to house full of boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Girl Power will add some spice to house full of boys

Martel is no longer the only girl in the house with the arrival of a new kitten and plans to teach her three sons all about girl power.

Martel and her three boys at a Dundee Eagles rugby match.
Martel and her three boys at a Dundee Eagles rugby match.
By Martel Maxwell

The woman at the Tesco Riverside checkout looked worried.

“Are they, you know, OK?”

She was talking about the three boys battering each other by the windows overlooking the Tay. My boys.

“Absolutely fine,” I said. “That’s them having fun. Trying to give each other a dead arm. It gives me a few minutes to pack the shopping. Best leave them to it.”

She gave a lopsided smile and I reassured her again.

“Right enough,” she said, “They’re all laughing. I’ve got daughters and granddaughters. I guess it’s just different.”

Martel’s boys on the train.

Back home, I lose my temper as trails of shoes and clothes make pathways to the sofa, where mini-packs of Maltesers have been hidden behind cushions.

The toilet seat wields its trademark spray of wee around the seat.

“AIM INSIDE THE TOILET!” I shout. “PUT YOUR CLOTHES AWAY! USE THE BIN. ARE YOU LISTENING? RIGHT, THAT’S IT. IPAD BAN FOR A MONTH!”

I’m sure it sounds familiar to anyone with kids.

Or a husband – not you, dear reader, other husbands. Outside Dundee.

Happy with three sons

Being a mum of three boys is wonderful. It’s magical and it’s hilarious.

No, I don’t crave a girl – I know some women have a deep longing for a daughter but for me, this feels meant.

Like any mum, I just wanted them healthy. That said, I am outnumbered – four to one.

And while the youngest loves a bit of gymnastics, dance and glitter… French plaits and pink tutus he won’t allow.

And somehow the scale – of hormones, femininity and gender – has to be redressed.

And so, I took action. The spare bedroom is pink – pink bed (actual bed) along with linen, with pink velvet chair, cushions and lamps.

I think it looks charming.

Jamie thinks it has the air of a brothel.

Martel and boys at Murrayfield.

And now I’m not the only girl in the house – as Bruce and Babs, brother and sister kittens from Angus Rescue Centre, recently joined the family.

Babs is industrious – exploring, cleaning herself, cleaning Bruce. Bruce purrs. Again, like no husbands in Dundee.

But the morello cherry on the cake?

My car finished its four-year lease and it was time to chose a new one.

There was a list of colours and I couldn’t stop thinking about the pink. Well, ‘frozen berry.’ I chose it.

It’s good to do things for your kids but not to lose yourself.

So I’ll do the football runs, the rugby and runny noses.

But I will also teach them about Girl Power, doing it all in a pink car.

