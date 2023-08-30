MARTEL MAXWELL: Joys of learning new language of youth from my sons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Joys of learning new language of youth from my sons

At first I was baffled - but my boys have a smile on their faces when they’re using this new language.

Martel's sons.
Martel's sons.
By Martel Maxwell

It’s 7am. School routine is back and I pour milk into the Weetabix.

The eldest, ten, pads down the stairs.

“Hey my top G. You chill?”

At least, I think this is what he says.

I’ve since learned it’s a new language of youth.

A conglomerate of learned phrases and words from YouTube Shorts and friends.

New generation

They say good morning to their dad and for the first time of many that day, Jamie replies: “Don’t call me bro, I’m your dad.”

“Chill bro,” comes the reply.

Middle son, Chester, eight, is on his iPad – even though it’s banned in the mornings.

He glances up, takes Monty in. “That hair. Dude. Bed head.”

“What bro? Turns out your birth certificate’s just a poster.”

“Roast,” pipes up the youngest, six, congratulating Monty in his put-down, with accompanying hand gesture – something approaching Usain Bolt’s victory pose.

“Nah,” says Chester, “That kid couldn’t roast a potato. Yo fam, how are we this fine morning?”

Usain Bolt.

At first, I was baffled.

People don’t speak like that, I told them. Speak properly, I said.

But the more I nagged, the more fuddy-duddy and middle aged I felt.

It’s an age-old gripe of parents. What’s the new generation all about?

Since skirt lengths rose to show ankles in the 1920s, the older generations have frowned “Not in our day” – until the 60s when bottoms were almost on show with minis modelled by Twiggy, showcasing legs in tights by Mary Quant.

Dundee language

But here’s the thing, my boys have a smile on their faces when they’re using this new language.

They know it’s not how to talk to adults; they’re just having fun.

And so I’ve been taking mental notes on rough translations. I think a “top G” is a top guy, “fam” is family and a roast is a humorous put-down.

Maybe I’ll create a Dundee youth language, interspersed with words like pluke (spot, zit) and swetchies (sweets).

In fact, I’m starting to enjoy this little language and have realised that if I try to understand nothing ‘new’ I’ll stagnate.

Maybe I’ll try it out in conversation and they’ll say: “No bro, cringe.”

And I’ll say “Psyche,” and try to pretend I know what that means.

More from Opinion

John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we're on your side
This mural by the artist, the Rebel Bear, appeared on a wall in Dundee ahead of publication of drug death figures in 2022. The Rebel Bear/PA Wire.
JIM SPENCE: Has compassion fatigue kicked in with drug addiction?
Jenni Hermoso kissed by Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after World Cup triumph. Image: BBC Sport.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I don’t know a woman who hasn’t been touched inappropriately by a…
Dundee has previously been branded the drug deaths capital of Europe.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I know impact addiction has on families – the 38 people lost…
4
V&A Dundee turns five next month.
JACK MCKEOWN: Celebrating V&A Dundee and why outgoing NHS Tayside chief should say sorry
Humza Yousaf
ANDREW LIDDLE: Beyond opportunism and naked ambition, it has never been clear why Humza…
3
Are football parking restrictions a sign of more bans to come? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now
12
Patrick Harvie has been criticised for remarks he made about Fergus Ewing.
JIM SPENCE: I was helping to save environment before motormouths like Patrick Harvie were…
8
Martel Maxwell says Dundee's city centre and waterfront still has a skip in its step. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don’t let city centre closures get you down, it’s Dundee’s time to…
2
Serial killer Lucy Letby pictured as she was arrested.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Hospital bosses must be held accountable if their decisions allowed Lucy Letby…

Conversation