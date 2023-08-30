STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we’re on your side

I am impressed by city council leader John Alexander’s promise to “kick doors down” to win new investment for Dundee.

That’s the sort of fighting spirit Dundonians expect.

The most telling part of his declaration was to give city council colleague Steven Rome the remit of understanding why bids for freeport and investment zone status were unsuccessful.

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to see that this is withering criticism of John’s colleague, Shona Robison, who was on the committee deciding which cities got £80 million of investment zone status.

It must also be critical comment on party leader Humza Yousaf, who had talks with levelling up minister Michael Gove prior to the announcement.

They haven’t ever explained themselves.

I recall, John, you wrote a “strongly-worded” letter to the Scottish Government about the investment zone snub.

That letter got a reply which explains why Dundee was treated in this shabby fashion, didn’t it?

They didn’t ignore it, did they? Is that why you have resolved to kick down doors?

This is, I hope John, an indication you are disgusted by their lack of an explanation.

And if they refused to even acknowledge the complaint, then any “lack of transparency” jibe is justified.

You must have decided that being in the same party won’t stop you castigating Shona and Humza for their poor record of looking after Dundee.

Well done.

Why don’t you make it all public so we can all get behind you? Publish your letter and their reply, if one was given. Let’s make these documents the start point in your quest.

Or if they didn’t bother to reply, tell us that.

The city will be on your side, John. If you are brave enough to berate party bosses on behalf of Dundee, Dundee will like that. We expect you to put city above party.

And then carry on making this a public thing. Share your triumphs and disappointments with your constituents.

Make this our project, not just your project.

Of course, an undertaking of this nature must be measured. That’s how workplaces operate.

Let’s put some milestones and key performance indicators in place.

Half a year should be long enough to judge how it is going. Let’s all put a reminder in our diaries to reassess in six months’ time.

That’s the last day of February 2024. It’s in my Outlook calendar.

But we’ll still expect regular updates. Steven Rome should be the communications man. Let’s have a weekly or fortnightly progress report from you, Steven.

Sometimes, of course, politicians make predictions of jam tomorrow when they know there’s a jeely pot on the stove.

It’s cheating to make bold statements and take credit when you knew all along there was something good coming.

But that’s OK, we’ll take it.

It doesn’t matter how the good news for Dundee arrives, so long as it does arrive.

And I’m sure it will – by February 29 2024.