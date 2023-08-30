STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we’re on your side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we’re on your side

"If you are brave enough to berate party bosses on behalf of Dundee, Dundee will like that. We expect you to put city above party."

John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I am impressed by city council leader John Alexander’s promise to “kick doors down” to win new investment for Dundee.

That’s the sort of fighting spirit Dundonians expect.

The most telling part of his declaration was to give city council colleague Steven Rome the remit of understanding why bids for freeport and investment zone status were unsuccessful.

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to see that this is withering criticism of John’s colleague, Shona Robison, who was on the committee deciding which cities got £80 million of investment zone status.

It must also be critical comment on party leader Humza Yousaf, who had talks with levelling up minister Michael Gove prior to the announcement.

They haven’t ever explained themselves.

I recall, John, you wrote a “strongly-worded” letter to the Scottish Government about the investment zone snub.

That letter got a reply which explains why Dundee was treated in this shabby fashion, didn’t it?

They didn’t ignore it, did they? Is that why you have resolved to kick down doors?

This is, I hope John, an indication you are disgusted by their lack of an explanation.

And if they refused to even acknowledge the complaint, then any “lack of transparency” jibe is justified.

You must have decided that being in the same party won’t stop you castigating Shona and Humza for their poor record of looking after Dundee.

Well done.

Why don’t you make it all public so we can all get behind you? Publish your letter and their reply, if one was given. Let’s make these documents the start point in your quest.

Or if they didn’t bother to reply, tell us that.

The city will be on your side, John. If you are brave enough to berate party bosses on behalf of Dundee, Dundee will like that. We expect you to put city above party.

And then carry on making this a public thing. Share your triumphs and disappointments with your constituents.

Make this our project, not just your project.

John Alexander with his councillor colleague Steven Rome. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Of course, an undertaking of this nature must be measured. That’s how workplaces operate.

Let’s put some milestones and key performance indicators in place.

Half a year should be long enough to judge how it is going. Let’s all put a reminder in our diaries to reassess in six months’ time.

That’s the last day of February 2024. It’s in my Outlook calendar.

But we’ll still expect regular updates. Steven Rome should be the communications man. Let’s have a weekly or fortnightly progress report from you, Steven.

Sometimes, of course, politicians make predictions of jam tomorrow when they know there’s a jeely pot on the stove.

It’s cheating to make bold statements and take credit when you knew all along there was something good coming.

But that’s OK, we’ll take it.

It doesn’t matter how the good news for Dundee arrives, so long as it does arrive.

And I’m sure it will – by February 29 2024.

More from Comment

Dundee has previously been branded the drug deaths capital of Europe.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I know impact addiction has on families – the 38 people lost…
4
Are football parking restrictions a sign of more bans to come? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now
12
Martel Maxwell says Dundee's city centre and waterfront still has a skip in its step. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don’t let city centre closures get you down, it’s Dundee’s time to…
2
A pre-Covid Christmas light switch-on in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Fireworks can stay in the past but bring Christmas light fun back…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB stroke column Picture shows; Anthony 'Tony' Bundy, who died aged 53 after suffered a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke.. na. Supplied by Anthea Bundy Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: 'FAST' campaign wasn't enough to save Tony from a fatal stroke in…
A trial run of Arbroath's active travel route. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Ditch Arbroath cycle path and spend £4m where it's needed
16
Groucho's was a favourite among Dundee music fans. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud
2
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use…
5
Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great

Conversation