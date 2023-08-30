Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron can make a name for himself

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hopes to help Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron to make a name for himself.

Cameron, 20, has joined on loan from English giants Newcastle United after a tip-off from his ex-Dundee United and Scotland hero dad.

But while there will be comparisons drawn between Dunc and his son, McKinnon says striker Cameron needs to be allowed to make his own way in the game.

“Cameron needs space and time to create his own path,” McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“He’s at a massive club in Newcastle and has been at Everton and Tranmere so he has a very solid foundation.

“I knew about Cameron and obviously spoke to Duncan about him.

“But we dealt directly with Newcastle who were terrific throughout.

“They have sent him here to gain first team experience and we want to play a role in his future development.

“He has to be his own man. People can’t be comparing him to his dad all the time.

“He’s tall and will add a presence to our attack. Hopefully we can help him get valuable first team experience.”

Loons announce Cameron Ferguson on loan from @NUFC . Manager Ray McKinnon has bolstered his squad ahead of todays home game v Bonnyrigg Rose with the signing of the tall 20 year old striker. Full article ….https://t.co/AqIc7e46Nx pic.twitter.com/r6IQLTaKdl — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) August 26, 2023

Ferguson will continue to train full-time with Forfar keen to work with a top flight Scottish side on his development.

He has scored twice in 15 Premier League 2 games for Newcastle under-21s but has yet to star for the first team.

McKinnon added: “Cameron will train with the group on our training nights. We are also working on plans for additional sessions with a full-time club.

“It’s a big step for him to come here. We’re delighted that he has shown a willingness to come to Forfar and we’ll look after him.”