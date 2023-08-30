Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron can make a name for himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron can make a name for himself

Ferguson has joined on loan from English giants Newcastle United to spearhead the Forfar attack.

By Ewan Smith
Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle United
Cameron Ferguson has joined Forfar on loan from Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hopes to help Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron to make a name for himself.

Cameron, 20, has joined on loan from English giants Newcastle United after a tip-off from his ex-Dundee United and Scotland hero dad.

But while there will be comparisons drawn between Dunc and his son, McKinnon says striker Cameron needs to be allowed to make his own way in the game.

“Cameron needs space and time to create his own path,” McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“He’s at a massive club in Newcastle and has been at Everton and Tranmere so he has a very solid foundation.

Ray McKinnon wants Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron to be given time to make impact at Forfar. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

“I knew about Cameron and obviously spoke to Duncan about him.

“But we dealt directly with Newcastle who were terrific throughout.

“They have sent him here to gain first team experience and we want to play a role in his future development.

“He has to be his own man. People can’t be comparing him to his dad all the time.

“He’s tall and will add a presence to our attack. Hopefully we can help him get valuable first team experience.”

Ferguson will continue to train full-time with Forfar keen to work with a top flight Scottish side on his development.

He has scored twice in 15 Premier League 2 games for Newcastle under-21s but has yet to star for the first team.

McKinnon added: “Cameron will train with the group on our training nights. We are also working on plans for additional sessions with a full-time club.

“It’s a big step for him to come here. We’re delighted that he has shown a willingness to come to Forfar and we’ll look after him.”

Conversation