Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron joins Forfar on loan from Newcastle United

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has pulled off a major signing coup by securing the services of Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron.

Cameron Ferguson, 20, has arrived on loan from English Premier League giants Newcastle United until January.

His dad – ex-Dundee United, Rangers and Everton striker Dunc – is close friends with Forfar boss McKinnon.

Dunc was keen to take McKinnon on as his assistant at Forest Green earlier this year but the move collapsed just 24 hours before the English side announced his departure.

Loons announce Cameron Ferguson on loan from @NUFC . Manager Ray McKinnon has bolstered his squad ahead of todays home game v Bonnyrigg Rose with the signing of the tall 20 year old striker. Full article ….https://t.co/AqIc7e46Nx pic.twitter.com/r6IQLTaKdl — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) August 26, 2023

But he has maintained close links with McKinnon and will have, undoubtedly, influenced his son’s decision to move to Forfar.

McKinnon is keen to built a team of ‘young, ambitious and energetic’ players and Ferguson junior fits the bill.

The striker has been at both Everton and Tranmere Rovers and has been part of Newcastle’s academy squads for the last two years.

At 6ft 1, he is a tall, powerful striker in similar ilk to his famous dad.

Cameron has played 15 times in the English Premier League 2 – for under-21 sides – netting twice.

And he has gone straight into the Forfar squad to face Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

His dad Duncan, came through the ranks at Dundee United, scoring 35 goals in 88 games before moves to Rangers and Everton.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon told Courier Sport earlier this week he was keen for striking reinforcements.

Dundee’s Euan Mutale has joined on loan, with summer signing Josh Skelly injured.