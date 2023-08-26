Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron joins Forfar on loan from Newcastle United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron joins Forfar on loan from Newcastle United

Cameron Ferguson has joined the Angus side until January as he bids to gain valuable first team experience.

By Ewan Smith
Cameron Ferguson has joined Forfar on loan from Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock.
Cameron Ferguson has joined Forfar on loan from Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has pulled off a major signing coup by securing the services of Duncan Ferguson’s son Cameron.

Cameron Ferguson, 20, has arrived on loan from English Premier League giants Newcastle United until January.

His dad – ex-Dundee United, Rangers and Everton striker Dunc – is close friends with Forfar boss McKinnon.

Dunc was keen to take McKinnon on as his assistant at Forest Green earlier this year but the move collapsed just 24 hours before the English side announced his departure.

But he has maintained close links with McKinnon and will have, undoubtedly, influenced his son’s decision to move to Forfar.

McKinnon is keen to built a team of ‘young, ambitious and energetic’ players and Ferguson junior fits the bill.

The striker has been at both Everton and Tranmere Rovers and has been part of Newcastle’s academy squads for the last two years.

At 6ft 1, he is a tall, powerful striker in similar ilk to his famous dad.

Cameron Ferguson’s dad Duncan is close friends with Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Martin Rickett / PA Wire.

Cameron has played 15 times in the English Premier League 2 – for under-21 sides – netting twice.

And he has gone straight into the Forfar squad to face Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

His dad Duncan, came through the ranks at Dundee United, scoring 35 goals in 88 games before moves to Rangers and Everton.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon told Courier Sport earlier this week he was keen for striking reinforcements.

Dundee’s Euan Mutale has joined on loan, with summer signing Josh Skelly injured.

 

Conversation