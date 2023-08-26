Dundee Police probe serious sexual assault in Dundee Officers recieved a report of a serious sexual assault in the Downfield area of the city on Saturday morning. By Laura Devlin August 26 2023, 2.10pm Share Police probe serious sexual assault in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4672306/police-investigate-assualt-dundee/ Copy Link Police Scotland. Police have launched an investigation into a rape in the Downfield area of Dundee. Officers were called to the area on Saturday morning after receiving a report of a serious sexual assault. An investigation has now been launched by Police Scotland. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers received a report of a serious sexual assault in the Downfield area of Dundee on Saturday morning. “Inquiries are ongoing.”