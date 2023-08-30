Why Joe Chalmers was coaching Dunfermline Reserves and why the defeat was a ‘big win’

With Reserve manager Greg Shields absent due to another engagement, chief scout Gary Montignani took charge for the opening league fixture of the season.

The Pars gave minutes to a mixture of youth and experience in the 1-0 defeat to Dundee Reserves.

Last season, competitive Reserve Cup matches were used to full advantage, with only Deniz Mehmet and Josh Edwards not featuring at some point.

New Dundee signing Mo Sylla netted the only goal of the game at North End Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are four quotes from Montignani’s post-match interview.

Stand-in coaching staff

“I was involved with Greg last year with the reserve group but Greg is on a course this week doing his Youth Elite Licence, so James asked me to lead the team with Joe Chalmers.

“I think he thoroughly enjoyed it, speaking in front of a group for the first time. You can see in a first-team game his reading of the game, he knows the game inside out.

“Certainly I have learned today from his insight, he was excellent and I hope that he enjoyed it.”

Dunfermline Reserves ‘mirror’ first team

“For us to discuss a team shape on a board and for the guys to go and implement that was excellent especially out of possession.

“We tried to mirror the way the first team play for that to benefit the young ones that are coming through with wing backs trying to be as high as possible and press as wingers.

“We are football people, we want to win games but what we got out of the game today was a big win for us.”

Vital minutes for key players

“Kane Ritchie-Hosler will be the star of the show. It has been a tough road for him getting injured so early and there are a lot of tough days when you are in the gym yourself. Credit to him and credit to the medical department for getting him back so quickly.

“Paul Allan got minutes, Miller Fenton got minutes, Chris Hamilton got minutes and led the team really well. It was brilliant for our young apprentices to play alongside them and learn.

“If you look at the younger ones like Ewan McLeod getting serious minutes in the Reserve League along with Liam Hoggan as well, we were very happy.”

Ben Summers under-21s call-up

“I am delighted for Ben, he has been in and about the squad but it is very clear for anyone at the football club to see the quality that he has got.

“In spells, he caused them real problems. Their centre half didn’t know whether to drop in and go with him and we saw his quality when he gets on the ball.

“He is going to be a big player for us and I think the Reserve League gives us the opportunity to keep these guys ticking.”