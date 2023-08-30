Why Joe Chalmers was coaching Dunfermline Reserves and why the defeat was a ‘big win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Joe Chalmers was coaching Dunfermline Reserves and why the defeat was a ‘big win’

Chief scout Gary Montignani led the side in the absence of Greg Shields.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Gary Montignani. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Gary Montignani. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.

With Reserve manager Greg Shields absent due to another engagement, chief scout Gary Montignani took charge for the opening league fixture of the season.

The Pars gave minutes to a mixture of youth and experience in the 1-0 defeat to Dundee Reserves.

Last season, competitive Reserve Cup matches were used to full advantage, with only Deniz Mehmet and Josh Edwards not featuring at some point.

New Dundee signing Mo Sylla netted the only goal of the game at North End Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Mo Sylla scored the only goal of the game. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Here are four quotes from Montignani’s post-match interview.

Stand-in coaching staff

“I was involved with Greg last year with the reserve group but Greg is on a course this week doing his Youth Elite Licence, so James asked me to lead the team with Joe Chalmers. 

Joe Chalmers coached the Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I think he thoroughly enjoyed it, speaking in front of a group for the first time. You can see in a first-team game his reading of the game, he knows the game inside out.

“Certainly I have learned today from his insight, he was excellent and I hope that he enjoyed it.”

Dunfermline Reserves ‘mirror’ first team

“For us to discuss a team shape on a board and for the guys to go and implement that was excellent especially out of possession.

Stand-in Dunfermline Reserves boss Gary Montignani. Image: Craig Brown.

“We tried to mirror the way the first team play for that to benefit the young ones that are coming through with wing backs trying to be as high as possible and press as wingers.

“We are football people, we want to win games but what we got out of the game today was a big win for us.”

Vital minutes for key players

“Kane Ritchie-Hosler will be the star of the show. It has been a tough road for him getting injured so early and there are a lot of tough days when you are in the gym yourself. Credit to him and credit to the medical department for getting him back so quickly.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his comeback for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Paul Allan got minutes, Miller Fenton got minutes, Chris Hamilton got minutes and led the team really well. It was brilliant for our young apprentices to play alongside them and learn.

“If you look at the younger ones like Ewan McLeod getting serious minutes in the Reserve League along with Liam Hoggan as well, we were very happy.”

Ben Summers under-21s call-up

“I am delighted for Ben, he has been in and about the squad but it is very clear for anyone at the football club to see the quality that he has got.

Ben Summers started for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“In spells, he caused them real problems. Their centre half didn’t know whether to drop in and go with him and we saw his quality when he gets on the ball.

“He is going to be a big player for us and I think the Reserve League gives us the opportunity to keep these guys ticking.”