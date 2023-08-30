Cruise firm unveils 2024 Dundee schedule and launches huge sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Cruise firm unveils 2024 Dundee schedule and launches huge sale

Locals can head to destinations including Spain, France and Scandinavia.

By Andrew Robson
Ambition cruise ship at the quayside at Dundee Harbour
Ambition cruise ship at the quayside at Dundee Harbour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A cruise firm has revealed its Dundee schedule for 2024 with 10 sailings from the city.

Ambassador is also launching a huge sale on prices for its trips next year.

The company, whose Ambition ship first visited Dundee in May, will sail to destinations including France, Spain and the Norwegian fjords in 2024.

Ambassador Cruise - HIDDEN GEMS OF FRANCE & SPAIN
One of the trips takes in the hidden gems of France and Spain. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Its schedule – which runs later in the season, between August and November – also includes visits to Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the British isles.

It comes as guests booking up to September 27 this year can take advantage of a range of special offers including 50% off a second traveller.

The firm is also offering a 5% discount on group bookings for 15 guests or more on selected sailings, and other promotions for even larger groups.

Dundee cruises 2024 schedule

The full schedule for Dundee departures in 2024 is:

  • Summer Fjordland – August 22 2024
  • British Isles and Ireland discovery – August 29 2024
  • Autumn Fjordland – September 10 2024
  • Hidden gems of France and Spain – September 17 2024
  • Treasures of Denmark and Sweden – October 1 2024
Ambition in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines
  • Autumn Fjordland – October 13 2024
  • River Seine experience and Antwerp – October 20 2024
  • Treasures of Norway and Denmark – October 28 2024
  • Norway’s Land of the Northern Lights – November 8 2024
  • Amsterdam and Antwerp city break – November 22 2024

Ambition cruise ship in Dundee

Ambition, which launched in May this year, sails from six other UK ports – and has space for up to 1,200 passengers.

The Courier was given an exclusive tour on board the ship when it docked in the city during its maiden voyage.

Dundee-born Olympian Shirley Robertson OBE was also named Ambition’s godmother.

One of the lounges on board Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The outside deck on Ambition. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line was forced to address a series of complaints made by passengers on board the ship’s journey between Newcastle and Dundee.

However, Courier columnist Jim Spence hailed his first trip aboard the ship a “great success” and said it showed what Dundee is capable of.

A host of other cruise ships have visited Dundee this year including the £78 million Sea Cloud Spirit.

Conversation