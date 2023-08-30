Cruise firm unveils 2024 Dundee schedule and launches huge sale

A cruise firm has revealed its Dundee schedule for 2024 with 10 sailings from the city.

Ambassador is also launching a huge sale on prices for its trips next year.

The company, whose Ambition ship first visited Dundee in May, will sail to destinations including France, Spain and the Norwegian fjords in 2024.

Its schedule – which runs later in the season, between August and November – also includes visits to Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the British isles.

It comes as guests booking up to September 27 this year can take advantage of a range of special offers including 50% off a second traveller.

The firm is also offering a 5% discount on group bookings for 15 guests or more on selected sailings, and other promotions for even larger groups.

Dundee cruises 2024 schedule

The full schedule for Dundee departures in 2024 is:

Summer Fjordland – August 22 2024

British Isles and Ireland discovery – August 29 2024

Autumn Fjordland – September 10 2024

Hidden gems of France and Spain – September 17 2024

Treasures of Denmark and Sweden – October 1 2024

Autumn Fjordland – October 13 2024

River Seine experience and Antwerp – October 20 2024

Treasures of Norway and Denmark – October 28 2024

Norway’s Land of the Northern Lights – November 8 2024

Amsterdam and Antwerp city break – November 22 2024

Ambition cruise ship in Dundee

Ambition, which launched in May this year, sails from six other UK ports – and has space for up to 1,200 passengers.

The Courier was given an exclusive tour on board the ship when it docked in the city during its maiden voyage.

Dundee-born Olympian Shirley Robertson OBE was also named Ambition’s godmother.

Ambassador Cruise Line was forced to address a series of complaints made by passengers on board the ship’s journey between Newcastle and Dundee.

However, Courier columnist Jim Spence hailed his first trip aboard the ship a “great success” and said it showed what Dundee is capable of.

A host of other cruise ships have visited Dundee this year including the £78 million Sea Cloud Spirit.