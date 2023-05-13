GALLERY: Welcome aboard 700ft cruise ship Ambition as it arrives in Dundee

Take a look inside the 700ft cruise ship that has arrived in Dundee.

The cruise left Newcastle on Friday night, and will continue on from Dundee to Cherbourg in France on Saturday evening.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship was built in 1999 and can host up to 1,200 passengers.

On board, there are a range of facilities for guests to enjoy, including a variety of themed restaurants.

Plenty of restaurants and bars on Ambition

The ship’s main dining areas are the Buckingham and Holyrood restaurants.

Guests can also pay an additional charge to dine at the Captain’s Table.

This exclusive spot is perfect for birthdays or other celebrations – Captain Alexis, a former Ukrainian football player, will even join you for the meal.

Other restaurants include Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine.

Lupino’s restaurant was renamed in honour of Michelle Lupino, who was on the cruise team but passed away suddenly.

There are also six bars, including a poolside bar and a cocktail lounge.

It isn’t all eating and drinking on Ambition though.

There is a range of spaces for entertainment too, including the Palladium theatre and Charlotte Brontë- themed library.

There is a relaxation room and a spa for guests to enjoy too.

Spa treatments include thai massages, shiatsu, healing stone massage, South Pacific seashell therapy and more.

Guests can also get their hair done while on the ship.

Or passengers can hit the gym while enjoying a panoramic sea view.

£65 a night for Ambition cruise from Dundee

Dundee-born Shirley Robertson OBE was named the ship’s godmother at a ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday.

With two Olympic gold medals to her name for sailing, she represents Ambition perfectly.

That’s according to Gordon Wilson, Ambassador Cruise Line’s chairman.

He said: “We’re very much about offering a high quality, good value for money cruise option.

“You can do a cruise with us from Dundee for as little as £65 per night.

“When you think about it, that is your accommodation, travel, meals in our restaurants.

“You don’t pay extra for the shows or entertainment.

“Longer cruises are £80-90 a night.

“Which, when you think about what you pay to stay in a hotel, we think that represents exceptional value for money.”

The liner will return to Dundee a further four times during a bumper year of cruises from Dundee in 2023.

You can track the ship’s journey online.