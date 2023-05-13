GALLERY: Welcome aboard 700ft cruise ship Ambition as it arrives in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

GALLERY: Welcome aboard 700ft cruise ship Ambition as it arrives in Dundee

Our exclusive gallery shows the Ambition's luxurious interior, including restaurants, bars, theatre, gym and spa.

Ambition at the quayside at Dundee Harbour on Saturday morning. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Take a look inside the 700ft cruise ship that has arrived in Dundee.

The cruise left Newcastle on Friday night, and will continue on from Dundee to Cherbourg in France on Saturday evening.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship was built in 1999 and can host up to 1,200 passengers.

On board, there are a range of facilities for guests to enjoy, including a variety of themed restaurants.

Plenty of restaurants and bars on Ambition

The ship’s main dining areas are the Buckingham and Holyrood restaurants.

The Buckingham restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Many of the facilities are named for spots around the UK, including the Holyrood Restaurant and Bourough Market. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Guests can also pay an additional charge to dine at the Captain’s Table.

This exclusive spot is perfect for birthdays or other celebrations – Captain Alexis, a former Ukrainian football player, will even join you for the meal.

The exclusive Captain’s table. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Other restaurants include Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine.

Saffron’s menu includes butter chicken, lamb rogan josh and wild mushroom and green pea’s lababdar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Lupino’s restaurant was renamed in honour of Michelle Lupino, who was on the cruise team but passed away suddenly.

Lupino’s restaurant menu includes mushroom risotto, branzino al forna and calamari fritti. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

There are also six bars, including a poolside bar and a cocktail lounge.

Purple Turtle Wine Bar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A grand piano in one of the lounges where musicians perform. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It isn’t all eating and drinking on Ambition though.

There is a range of spaces for entertainment too, including the Palladium theatre and Charlotte Brontë- themed library.

The 500-seat Palladium theatre plays host to various performances during the cruise, including dance, comedy and song. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brontë’s Library onboard Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

There is a relaxation room and a spa for guests to enjoy too.

The North sea spa treatment rooms. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Spa treatments include thai massages, shiatsu, healing stone massage, South Pacific seashell therapy and more.

Guests can also get their hair done while on the ship.

The Caribbean sea spa treatment room. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Or passengers can hit the gym while enjoying a panoramic sea view.

The gym has a view out to sea. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

£65 a night for Ambition cruise from Dundee

Dundee-born Shirley Robertson OBE was named the ship’s godmother at a ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday.

With two Olympic gold medals to her name for sailing, she represents Ambition perfectly.

That’s according to Gordon Wilson,  Ambassador Cruise Line’s chairman.

He said: “We’re very much about offering a high quality, good value for money cruise option.

“You can do a cruise with us from Dundee for as little as £65 per night.

Corridor leading to the premier cabins on Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“When you think about it, that is your accommodation, travel, meals in our restaurants.

“You don’t pay extra for the shows or entertainment.

One of the premier cabins on Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Longer cruises are £80-90 a night.

“Which, when you think about what you pay to stay in a hotel, we think that represents exceptional value for money.”

The liner will return to Dundee a further four times during a bumper year of cruises from Dundee in 2023.

You can track the ship’s journey online.

