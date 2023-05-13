Sheep dies after dog attack near Forfar as police hunt for owner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sheep has died after it was attacked by a dog near Forfar.

A farmer in Glenogil was forced to put the animal down due to the severity of its injuries.

Police are now hunting for the dog and its owner following the attack, which occurred between Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

It is the latest in a string of sheep worrying incidents across Tayside and Fife.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forfar are continuing to seek any information from the public after a sheep worrying incident that took place between Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

“A sheep was injured and had to be put down after being attacked by a dog in Glenogil, near Forfar.

“If you witnessed any dogs in the area on these days or have any information that will assist please contact 101 and quote incident number 0848 of 3 May.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners that it is an offence under The Dogs Act 1953, to allow dogs to worry sheep.

“Owners must keep their dogs under proper control and supervision at all times.”

It comes just weeks after a fellow Angus farmer shared shocking images of a sheep attacked by a dog on his farm.

And last week, a farmer in Fife revealed it had lost three ewes in as many dog attacks over the past four weeks.