Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee

Alistair Hodnett is pleading with the public to keep their dogs on a lead around sheep.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett

An Angus farmer has shared photographs of a sheep attacked by a dog on his farm on Saturday.

Alistair Hodnett hopes the images will show people the importance of keeping dogs on leads around sheep.

The attack happened early on Saturday in a field at Balmydown Farm, Strathmartine, on the outskirts of Dundee.

The ewe required extensive veterinary treatment for injuries sustained during the attack while defending her lamb, which survived unscathed.

Police Scotland is investigating and said a dark-coloured dog was seen running through the field away from the sheep

Farmer calls attack ‘traumatic’

Alistair said: “This has been traumatic for the ewe, her lamb, the other sheep and lambs in the field and also for us.”

The ewe required stitches to three of her legs and face.

The ewe after treatment. Image: Alistair Hodnett

“She sustained horrific injuries and I really hope she pulls through,” said Alistair.

“This looks like it has been a big dog and the ewe obviously did everything she could to protect her lamb.”

Some of the sheep’s injuries. Image: Alistair Hodnett

Alistair said there were around 110 other ewes and around 200 lambs in the same field.

None of these were attacked.

He said: “Somebody must either have been with their dog when it did this or the dog was let out on its own and got to the field where the attack took place.

“If the dog was on its own it must have returned home covered in blood.

The ewe protected her lamb. Image: Alistair Hodnett

“Somebody knows this has happened. My fear now is that the dog returns and the same happens again.”

Alistair said that attacks like this have a devastating effect on everyone involved.

There have been several reported in Tayside and Fife in recent weeks.

“This is devastating,” Alistair said.

“We have just spent a long, hard, eight weeks lambing.

“We let the ewes and lambs out into the field and enjoy seeing them outside and this happens.

“I really hope someone comes forward to take responsibility for this.”

Alistair Hodnett says dog owners must be responsible. Image: Alistair Hodnett

He added: “Folk need to realise what happens when a dog gets in among sheep.

“They act on instinct and it’s up to the owners to make sure their dogs aren’t allowed to do this.

“This is happening way too often with disastrous consequences and it’s devastating for farmers and horrific for the sheep attacked.”

The sheep and her lamb recovering on Sunday. Image: Alistair Hodnett

An appeal for information has been launched by Police Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “At around 7.30am on Saturday a sheep was found in a field at Balmydown Farm, Strathmartine, with significant injuries consistent with being attacked by another animal.

“It has been reported that about this time, a dark-coloured dog was seen running through the field away from the sheep towards the perimeter fence.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, and we would ask anyone who has information about the incident or who may know the dog or its owner to contact police.”

Anyone with information can be passed to officers by dialling 101 quoting the reference number 1575 of Saturday April 29.

Details can also be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

