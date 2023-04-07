MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home

There may be many reasons for a rise in sheep worrying cases but there's a simple solution: take it from a dog owner who should have known better.

Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
Fife farmer Stuart McDougall lost 17 lambs in a suspected sheep worrying incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Morag Lindsay

There are times I catch myself moaning about my job. And on those occasions I like to remind myself that, around now, my father would have been up to his armpits – often literally – in lambing season.

Because in comparison to that, I have NOTHING to complain about.

Lambing is exhausting.

It’s physically, mentally and emotionally draining.

I never saw Dad as worn out as during those manic weeks in early spring when he’d go out before dawn and return after dark, sapped of all energy and stinking of damp fleece.

While the rest of us got excited about daffodils and lengthening days, his life shrunk to work, eat, sleep, repeat, with the occasional change of boiler suit when the one he was wearing could do a better job of standing up unaided than he could.

The writer Morag Lindsay next to a quote: "I felt sick to the stomach at the thought of what might have happened."

You know how you’re always surprised when there’s a fall of snow mid-April? I’m not. Because at least one day every year, the drizzle would turn to snow and the task of trying to keep newborn lambs on the right side of death’s door on a Perthshire hillside 600ft above sea level would suddenly become 600 times harder.

And we’re talking about sheep here. These are creatures whose capacity for doing the stupidest, most reckless, life-shortening thing never ceases to amaze.

Sheep need no help to make the task of gestating, delivering and rearing their offspring any more perilous. They are perfectly capable of wrecking everything all by themselves.

So when I saw the photos of Stuart McDougall seated next to a trailer loaded with blood-soaked lambs in the aftermath of a suspected dog attack, I recognised the heartache in his weary face.

Stuart McDougall with wife and two young daughters in lambing shed
Stuart McDougall with wife Heather and daughters Ailsa and Iona. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr McDougall made headlines after he vented his frustrations on social media this week.

Are ‘lockdown puppies’ behind sheep worrying cases?

The 43-year-old went out to his fields near Kelty on Monday to find six of the days-old animals dead.

Another 11 had to be put down by a vet because their injuries were so severe.

Police are investigating. But the farm’s vet suspects the attack was the work of “a large, able dog”.

And it’s far from an isolated incident.

Grace Reid, regional coordinator of the National Sheep Association, told The Courier about a dog that was filmed running loose among her flock near Auchterarder a few weeks ago.

Perthshire farmer turned MSP Jim Fairlie said cases of sheep worrying had risen in recent years and suggested “lockdown puppies” might be a reason.

Jim Fairlie on the stage at an agricultural event
Jim Fairlie says sheep worrying cases are on the rise.

“Folk got dogs during Covid and don’t know how to deal with them and don’t appreciate a dog’s hunting instincts,” he said.

“They think their dog is lovely and would never do something like that but even the best trained dogs can lose concentration and recall if they get excited… with sheep all bets are off.”

Sheep worrying went on long before the pandemic

He’s probably got a point. But livestock-worrying is not a new phenomenon.

Mr Fairlie, SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, had 11 of his own sheep killed by an out-of-control dog in 2016.

And I dare say if I was to go back through The Courier’s records I’d find similar reports every single year.

There are lots of complicated problems in the world. But sheep worrying really isn’t one of them.

It’s down to us, as dog owners – and by extension likely animal lovers – to do better.

And I’m probably sounding all smug and holier-then-thou here. But that includes me too.

Penalties aren’t worth the risk

The other week I was out for a walk with my dad, now retired and far enough removed that he can look back on lambing with relieved fondness.

The spaniels were on leads because they are idiots. But my little old terrier, who is 84 in dog years and can normally be counted upon to conduct herself, was trotting along behind us.

Until she wasn’t.

She’d squeezed under a gap in a fence and was rooting around under some gorse bushes in the (thankfully empty) field beside the path.

We got her out, with a little gentle persuasion. But not before a man walking towards us with his own dog (unleashed but under control) told us she should have been on the lead.

The writer's dogs
It’s forest walks far from farmland for Morag and her dogs now.

I was mortified. Dad leapt to my defence, because he is my dad and always will. But we both knew he’d given strangers stern bollockings for less before he retired.

And when, a little further up the path, we reached another field, in which a flock of sheep which had not been there the week before were grazing, I felt sick to the stomach at the thought of what might have happened.

So I haven’t gone back there.

I’ve cut a bunch of walks out of my normal rota and I’m sticking to woods so far from farmland that there’s no danger of running into lambing ewes.

Is it inconvenient? A little.

Am I having to drive a little further and keep the dogs on leads a little more often? Yes.

Is it better than risking a £40,000 fine, 12 months in jail, my dog being shot and the devastation of some poor farmer who’s working harder than I’ll ever understand just to try to make a living?

You don’t need me to answer that.

