Deniz Mehmet praises ‘shattered but relentless’ Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk ‘ribbing’

Deniz Mehmet has applauded the contribution of his Dunfermline teammates after setting a new clean-sheet record.

The English-born Turkish goalkeeper recorded his 21st shoutout in all competitions this season in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Kelty Hearts – beating the record set in two separate seasons in the eighties and nineties.

Mehmet has made some big saves after having little to do for the vast majority of some matches.

He is expecting a tougher challenge this weekend as the Pars travel to the Falkirk Stadium to face Mehmet’s old club – where he expects another “ribbing” from the home fans.

Putting everything on the line

“It is a nice feeling but I haven’t really had much time to think about it and enjoy it as much as I think people will think I have,” said Mehmet.

“With everything going on and what stage we are in the league season, I have put it to the back of my mind while enjoying it as much as I could.

“The boys are rolling their sleeves up and putting everything on the line for the club by putting everything into their performances.

“I’m stood behind them and I can see everything that they are doing and they are shattered at some points but they are still going and quite relentless with it.

“A lot of that is down to the gaffer and the coaching staff, their work ethic has been instilled into us.

“I don’t think anyone can look back on the team’s performances and say ‘I don’t think they tried today’.”

Expecting flak from Bairns

Mehmet picks out the intense clashes against Falkirk as the most memorable, especially the most recent win that has the Pars on the verge of the League One title.

Mehmet signed for the Bairns in 2016 from Turkish side Kayserispor, spending a year at the Falkirk Stadium.

He enjoyed his spell there but found the home support to be less hospitable when he returned earlier in the season in a 1-0 win for Dunfermline.

“It’s part and parcel of it,” he said.

“I still get a ribbing from them and that will always happen when someone crosses to play for the other side.

“That’s just football, the rivalry that you get in derbies.

“It will be good to go there with a sell-out from our side.

🆕Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips ‘only the game can ruin it’ 🗣️“It’s a good game to play in if you are a player, a good game to manage in and a good game to watch if you are a fan, with the atmosphere."https://t.co/HjBYmv8mDB pic.twitter.com/DnGtVfg9s9 — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) April 6, 2023

“I’m sure it will be a very similar atmosphere as it has been in the last three games.”