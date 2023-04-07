Deniz Mehmet praises ‘shattered but relentless’ Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk ‘ribbing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Deniz Mehmet praises ‘shattered but relentless’ Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk ‘ribbing’

The Pars keeper set a new record for clean sheets across a single season but noted the outfield players' contribution

By Craig Cairns
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new record last week. Image: Craig Brown.

Deniz Mehmet has applauded the contribution of his Dunfermline teammates after setting a new clean-sheet record.

The English-born Turkish goalkeeper recorded his 21st shoutout in all competitions this season in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Kelty Hearts – beating the record set in two separate seasons in the eighties and nineties.

Mehmet has made some big saves after having little to do for the vast majority of some matches.

He is expecting a tougher challenge this weekend as the Pars travel to the Falkirk Stadium to face Mehmet’s old club – where he expects another “ribbing” from the home fans.

Mehmet praised his teammates. Image: Craig Brown.

Putting everything on the line

“It is a nice feeling but I haven’t really had much time to think about it and enjoy it as much as I think people will think I have,” said Mehmet.

“With everything going on and what stage we are in the league season, I have put it to the back of my mind while enjoying it as much as I could.

“The boys are rolling their sleeves up and putting everything on the line for the club by putting everything into their performances.

“I’m stood behind them and I can see everything that they are doing and they are shattered at some points but they are still going and quite relentless with it.

“A lot of that is down to the gaffer and the coaching staff, their work ethic has been instilled into us.

“I don’t think anyone can look back on the team’s performances and say ‘I don’t think they tried today’.”

Expecting flak from Bairns

Mehmet picks out the intense clashes against Falkirk as the most memorable, especially the most recent win that has the Pars on the verge of the League One title.

Mehmet signed for the Bairns in 2016 from Turkish side Kayserispor, spending a year at the Falkirk Stadium.

He enjoyed his spell there but found the home support to be less hospitable when he returned earlier in the season in a 1-0 win for Dunfermline.

“It’s part and parcel of it,” he said.

“I still get a ribbing from them and that will always happen when someone crosses to play for the other side.

“That’s just football, the rivalry that you get in derbies.

“It will be good to go there with a sell-out from our side.

“I’m sure it will be a very similar atmosphere as it has been in the last three games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
St Johnstone at home: Perth side have not won at McDiarmid Park since beating…
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can't…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron contract, dragging the youngster off the training…
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United ace Craig Easton opens up on shock international adventure in…

Most Read

1
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
Dunfermline teenager reported missing found safe and well
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute

Editor's Picks

Most Commented