4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter plots out rest of season

It was another competitive meeting between local rivals Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts in Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

The Maroon Machine have taken two points from four meetings against James McPake’s men, losing both of the other two by a goal.

The most recent result preserves the Pars’ 11-point lead at the top of League One and ends Kelty’s bid for a promotion playoff.

With five matches remaining, Dunfermline men are looking to tie up the title, for John Potter’s side it is a matter of getting the most out of the final fixtures.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Saturday’s draw.

Fans booing

Paying punters always have a right to show their frustration and if there is one criticism you could level at Dunfermline it is too many home draws.

That should be taken in the context of zero defeats there over 90 minutes in any competition this season and just one League One defeat.

McPake said afterwards that his side were flat, the crowd was flat and neither got the other going.

That’s understandable after so many highs this season but you wonder, with Falkirk drawing at Clyde, how much of the booing was due to the realisation they’d blown the chance to win the title next week at the Falkirk Stadium.

Setting records

Sir Alex Ferguson once said “attack wins you games, defence wins you titles” and it certainly applies to Dunfermline this season.

That’s not to say the Pars have been poor offensively or, as has been suggested, that they don’t play good football.

However, their success has been based on a solid defence and it will be a surprise if the key part of that success, Kyle Benedictus, is not named League One player of the year.

Behind him, goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet yesterday chalked up his 21st clean sheet in all competitions, beating the previous record and now has his sights on the club’s league record.

Playing for futures

The Maroon Machine secured their League One status with the draw at the Falkirk Stadium – confirmed after the subsequent weekend fixtures.

Saturday’s draw means they now have no chance of reaching the promotion playoffs

“It doesn’t mean we just let the season peter out,” said Potter.

“We’ve got games we’ve got to try and win.

“We’ve all got reasons to play – whether that’s getting a new contract or getting a move or trying to impress someone else.

“We’ve got an opportunity to maybe play some young players as well.”

Finaly Shearer

One of those already being given his chance is 17-year-old Finlay Shearer who has been fast-tracked from the under-18s.

The striker was given his chance from the bench again but may be in line for a start next week after Nathan Austin dislocated his toe.

Shearer – who turns 18 next week – has been in and out of the side with injury and was replaced around 10 minutes before the break.

He has made seven appearances from the bench and could be in line for his first start during the run-in.