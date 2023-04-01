James McPake ‘frustrated’ his Dunfermline failed to get a ‘flat’ East End Park going versus Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake was in a reflective mood following his side’s 0-0 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler was a menace down the right-hand side all afternoon but none of his deliveries were finished off.

The Rangers loanee’ own finishing was found wanting after twice getting into good positions.

It is the second time Kelty have taken points off the league leaders this season and, with Falkirk drawing at Clyde, leaves McPake’s men on the verge of the League One title.

The Dunfermline boss said for all their dominance his side didn’t create enough.

“First half was a bit of a boring game,” said McPake.

“I’ve said that a few times: I can’t fault the players for effort, endeavour and everything they gave again.

“There’s just a frustration there in terms of we didn’t create enough to get the fans going.

“I think the place was a bit flat today, which I get, but it’s also disappointing as well, from all sides.

“They wanted us to get something going, and the frustration was just building.

“But, look, the players have been excellent, the fans have been excellent all season.

“Just today, we could’ve been doing with something by somebody, whether it be a player or us – we tried, the fans tried, we all gave it a go today.

“It was a bit of a boring game – I think everybody that was here would say that – but it wasn’t through a lack of effort or commitment from the players.”

Record setters

McPake pointed to two new records set as a result of the 0-0 draw.

The Pars are now 18 matches unbeaten in League One, equalling the record of consecutive matches without defeat in a single season.

Dunfermline previously managed 17 undefeated in two different seasons – one in the 1980s and another in the 90s.

On top of that, Deniz Mehmet managed his 21st clean sheet in all competitions, beating Ian Westwater’s record from the 1985/65 season.

“Ultimately we wanted three points, but huge credit to Kelty,” added McPake.

“We saw them do that to Falkirk [the previous week] – I think they created more at the Falkirk Stadium.

“They’re a threat – that’s two draws and two victories and every game has been tough and could have gone either way.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, we’ve got another game next week and we’ll look forward to that.”