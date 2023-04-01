James McPake ‘frustrated’ his Dunfermline failed to get a ‘flat’ East End Park going versus Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ‘frustrated’ his Dunfermline failed to get a ‘flat’ East End Park going versus Kelty Hearts

The Pars boss took positives from the 0-0 draw at home in the West Fife Derby

By Craig Cairns
Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

James McPake was in a reflective mood following his side’s 0-0 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler was a menace down the right-hand side all afternoon but none of his deliveries were finished off.

The Rangers loanee’ own finishing was found wanting after twice getting into good positions.

It is the second time Kelty have taken points off the league leaders this season and, with Falkirk drawing at Clyde, leaves McPake’s men on the verge of the League One title.

The Dunfermline boss said for all their dominance his side didn’t create enough.

“First half was a bit of a boring game,” said McPake.

McPake said his side set two records on Saturday. Image: Craig Brown.

“I’ve said that a few times: I can’t fault the players for effort, endeavour and everything they gave again.

“There’s just a frustration there in terms of we didn’t create enough to get the fans going.

“I think the place was a bit flat today, which I get, but it’s also disappointing as well, from all sides.

“They wanted us to get something going, and the frustration was just building.

“But, look, the players have been excellent, the fans have been excellent all season.

“Just today, we could’ve been doing with something by somebody, whether it be a player or us – we tried, the fans tried, we all gave it a go today.

“It was a bit of a boring game – I think everybody that was here would say that – but it wasn’t through a lack of effort or commitment from the players.”

Record setters

McPake pointed to two new records set as a result of the 0-0 draw.

The Pars are now 18 matches unbeaten in League One, equalling the record of consecutive matches without defeat in a single season.

Dunfermline previously managed 17 undefeated in two different seasons – one in the 1980s and another in the 90s.

On top of that, Deniz Mehmet managed his 21st clean sheet in all competitions, beating Ian Westwater’s record from the 1985/65 season.

“Ultimately we wanted three points, but huge credit to Kelty,” added McPake.

“We saw them do that to Falkirk [the previous week] – I think they created more at the Falkirk Stadium.

“They’re a threat – that’s two draws and two victories and every game has been tough and could have gone either way.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, we’ve got another game next week and we’ll look forward to that.”

