Dundee institution Kerr’s Dairy on course to deliver £10m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee institution Kerr’s Dairy on course to deliver £10m sales

The boss of the family-owned firm says its success has been helped by a rise in glass bottle sales.

Kerr's Dairy now has current fleet of 32 vans and 69 delivery runs. Image: Kerr's Dairy.
Kerr's Dairy now has current fleet of 32 vans and 69 delivery runs. Image: Kerr's Dairy.
By Ian Forsyth

Many so-called experts have forecast that competition from big supermarkets would lead to the demise of doorstep milk deliveries.

Try telling that to Kerr’s Dairy of Dundee, which has been around for more than 120 years.

It now has a second operation in Aberdeen, with further depots also targeted for Inverness and Fife.

Kerr’s Dairy has been on a growth drive since 2018 – and staff numbers are forecast to top 100 by the end of this year, with annual turnover exceeding £10 million.

The dairy has been family-owned since 1900, when it was founded by Sandy Kerr.

Director Kelvin Kerr junior became the fifth-generation Kerr to run the company five years ago.

He was responsible for the return of doorstep deliveries, which have proven hugely popular.

From helping out to running Kerr’s Dairy

Kelvin worked in the family business from the age of 12 until he was 17, at which point he decided to venture out and gain experience in different fields.

During his time away, he worked in sales and took on management positions as well as running his own business.

Returning to Dundee at 25, Kelvin decided to learn all aspects of the dairy. He started as a shop driver.

Kelvin Kerr Jnr with a crate of glass milk bottles.

He saw the potential of reintroducing doorstep deliveries in the city. Kelvin also recognised the need for return of more environmentally-positive glass bottles.

For a start, Kelvin introduced one van and two doorstep runs.

Both the doorstep and retail departments of the business have since grown significantly, with a current fleet of 32 vans and 69 delivery runs.

There are now 39 drivers and 22 support staff working out of Dundee and Aberdeen.

Growth in glass bottle use

Kerr’s Dairy has seen a remarkable growth in the use of glass bottles.

It has progressed from sales of 750 glass bottles a week in the early part of 2018, to 57,000 in the summer of 2021.

And that rose further still last summer – to an incredible 67,000 a week.

Kelvin said that has meant Kerr’s has made a huge saving on plastics.

“That’s what truly makes us stand out from other competitors providing milk,” he said.

“Without a doubt, Kerr’s Dairy’s unique selling proposition is our milk coming in a glass bottle – something that it is unattainable at 99% of milk providers.

Some of the Kerr’s Dairy vans. Image: Kerr’s Dairy.

“To build on this, we’ve expanded our glass bottle product range. We now offer four fruit juice options as well as three fresh milkshake variants in glass bottles too.”

A visitor to the Dundee base can see how much of a hands-on approach Kelvin has.

It’s not uncommon to see him accepting deliveries or sorting IT issues.

And if there is a driver short, there’s a chance Kelvin will be out in one of the vans delivering milk.

Kerr’s Dairy plans further growth

Kerry’s Dairy is also proud to buy local.

Kelvin explained: “Our expansion in our product range gave real evidence of our local procurement – as in a lot of instances we have chosen local suppliers over potentially-cheaper suppliers from out with our area.

“Nothing beats some juicy strawberries and we supply these to our customers via the local Craigowl Farms.

“Furthermore, our bakery suppliers are Wallace Family Bakers and it wouldn’t be amiss to say the majority of people in Dundee are familiar with Wallace’s.”

Kerr’s Dairy has seen a huge rise in the number of products they sell in glass bottles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said growth in the customer base to 17,700 in 2021/22 shows Kerr’s Dairy has a real grasp of its market.

The company turnover has soared from £1.4m in 2018 to £5.9m in 2022.

New Dundee premises in Ash Street were opened in 2021.

The Aberdeen depot was opened in 2020, then moved to a new site last year to allow for further growth.

Kelvin stepped back from day-to-day tasks in 2021 to concentrate on strategic growth of the diary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Saudi Arabia plans to cut its oil production (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Saudi Arabia risks angering US as it announces cut in oil production
Sir Robert Buckland will lead a new review aimed at helping more people with autism into work (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
New review aims to close employment gap for people with autism
The Docklands light railway in east London (John Stillwell/PA)
Docklands Light Railway workers launch strike over pay
Paul Armor, owner of Ecobean. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ecobean owner says new Fife coffee bar venture has 'worked a treat'
(James Manning/PA)
High street businesses to benefit from business rates drop
The Government has launched a bid to help businesses use less energy (Yui Mok/PA)
Government to encourage businesses to save energy as it slashes bill support
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government hails increase in National Minimum Wage
High inflation has pushed up the projected revenue take from the Government’s personal tax threshold freeze to £25 billion by 2027-28, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Frozen taxes set to raise £25bn by 2027-28, says think tank
NUJ members at the BBC demonstrate on the picket line (James Manning/PA)
BBC journalists to strike on local election night
Recent work data shows that labour has not been in as tight supply as it was at times last year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Robert Walters update could signal if cooling jobs market affecting recruitment

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented