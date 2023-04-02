Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family from Ballingry received the shock of their lives when they appeared on this week’s edition of ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway.

Mary and Kim Rosocki featured during the Happiest Minute of the Week segment of the show.

During this segment, hosts Ant and Dec surprise audience members and viewers with plane tickets to the series finale in Florida.

Mary and Kim, who were sat in their living room with another relative, looked visibly shocked when they appeared on screen.

Dec, real name Declan Donnelly, shared how Mary’s daughter, Emma, works in the military and has been away all year.

He continued: “We also know, you’ve never been to America as a family.

“So we think you all deserve some much-needed family time together. And so does the person behind you.”

The door is opened by Emma, who has returned home in full military outfit.

What an ending to our final Happiest Minute of the Week of the series 🎉 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/J6SgIeqyMZ — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 1, 2023

To add to the family’s surprise, the host then tells them that they have received the final set of tickets on the plane.

The family are now set to fly to the Sunshine State on Monday morning where they will take part in next weekend’s episode, held at Universal Studios.

Reunion leaves public in tears

People watching the show took to social media to share their happiness for the family.

Sky News reporter Thomas Newton wrote: “The Happiest Minute of the Week gets me choked up every Saturday. But this week’s had be bawling. So joyous.”

One user said: “That is absolutely amazing. Congratulations and thank you for your service.”

Another wrote: “This is one of the reasons I love watching Saturday Night Takeaway. Bringing her home from the army so she can spend time with her family.”

The Rosocki family were approached for comment.