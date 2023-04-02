Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Mary and Kim Rosocki were shocked when family member Emma returned from military duty. The family also earned places on the show's flight to Florida.

By Ben MacDonald
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV

A family from Ballingry received the shock of their lives when they appeared on this week’s edition of ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway.

Mary and Kim Rosocki featured during the Happiest Minute of the Week segment of the show.

During this segment, hosts Ant and Dec surprise audience members and viewers with plane tickets to the series finale in Florida.

Mary and Kim, who were sat in their living room with another relative, looked visibly shocked when they appeared on screen.

Dec, real name Declan Donnelly, shared how Mary’s daughter, Emma, works in the military and has been away all year.

Mary and Kim were shocked when they appeared on the screen. Image: ITV

He continued: “We also know, you’ve never been to America as a family.

“So we think you all deserve some much-needed family time together. And so does the person behind you.”

The door is opened by Emma, who has returned home in full military outfit.

To add to the family’s surprise, the host then tells them that they have received the final set of tickets on the plane.

The family are now set to fly to the Sunshine State on Monday morning where they will take part in next weekend’s episode, held at Universal Studios.

Reunion leaves public in tears

People watching the show took to social media to share their happiness for the family.

Sky News reporter Thomas Newton wrote: “The Happiest Minute of the Week gets me choked up every Saturday. But this week’s had be bawling. So joyous.”

One user said: “That is absolutely amazing. Congratulations and thank you for your service.”

Another wrote: “This is one of the reasons I love watching Saturday Night Takeaway. Bringing her home from the army so she can spend time with her family.”

The Rosocki family were approached for comment.

