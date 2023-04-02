Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland are currently looking into the use of pyrotechnic flares at a St Johnstone match.

The emergency service have started to carry out enquiries following the Perth side’s match against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Footage online shows fans at the game waving a red smoke grenades during the Scottish Premiership tie.

One St Johnstone supporter took to Twitter to share what he had seen from one section of the stadium.

Blair Kaylor said that the flare had landed in the front row of another stand, hitting a family of five.

He also said that he believed the children were no older than seven years of age.

Morons throwing their pyro, one of which landed in the front row hitting a family of five, the three children couldn’t have been any older than 6/7 year old. https://t.co/tqQVlF77rf — Blair Kaylor (@BlairKaylor) April 2, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into the use of pyrotechnics in the crowd at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on Saturday April 1.”

Aberdeen won the game 1-0, with St Johnstone having one player sent off.

St Johnstone were approached for comment.