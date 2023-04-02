Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match

One St Johnstone fan complained about the flare being tossed during the match against Aberdeen on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Police Scotland are currently looking into the use of pyrotechnic flares at a St Johnstone match.

The emergency service have started to carry out enquiries following the Perth side’s match against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Footage online shows fans at the game waving a red smoke grenades during the Scottish Premiership tie.

One St Johnstone supporter took to Twitter to share what he had seen from one section of the stadium.

Blair Kaylor said that the flare had landed in the front row of another stand, hitting a family of five.

He also said that he believed the children were no older than seven years of age.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into the use of pyrotechnics in the crowd at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on Saturday April 1.”

Aberdeen won the game 1-0, with St Johnstone having one player sent off.

St Johnstone were approached for comment.

