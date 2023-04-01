St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow victory

The Perth side battled hard after going down to 10 men in the first half - but Aberdeen fought their way though to goal.

By Ewing Grahame
Referee Colin Steven shows St Johnstone's Andy Considine a red card after his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Referee Colin Steven shows St Johnstone's Andy Considine a red card after his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

St Johnstone slipped down to ninth place – just four clear of 10th placed Kilmarnock – despite battling bravely against Aberdeen for 87 minutes with ten men.

Both teams started this game as if they had been catapulted at each other, with more action in the first ten minutes than some fans see in entire matches.

Visiting goalkeeper Kelle Roos excelled himself in the second minute when he managed to beat away a low drive from Ryan McGowan and then got up in time to deflect Drey Wright’s effort from the rebound to safety.

One minute later and VAR reared its ugly head once again. Referee Colin Steven awarded the Dons a penalty when Bojan Miovski fell theatrically to the floor after easing past former Aberdeen hero Andy Considine.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski hits the deck, with St Johnstone’s Andy Considine (right) sent off after a VAR check by referee Colin Steven. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

However, Mr Steven was advised to watch the incident again and, three minutes later, he adjudged that the offence had occurred outside the 18-yard box but flashed a straight red card at the veteran defender.

Even so, Aberdeen were grateful for Roos’ reflexes when he kept out a low drive from Zak Rudden while, at the other end Ylber Ramadani struck the post with a swerving drive and Remi Matthews made a fine one-handed save to claw away  Angus MacDonald’s netbound header from Leighton Clarkson’s free-kick.

It was MacDonald who helped break the deadlock on the half-hour with a shot from Jonny Hayes’ corner which Matthews somehow fumbled over the line.

Miovski ought to have given his side some breathing space in first-half stoppage time when the 17-goal Macedonian got on the end of another inviting delivery from Hayes.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie (second right) approaches the referee along with Jonny Hayes after Miovski’s tumble. Shinnie would be sent off in second half stoppage time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Aberdeen failed to create a single clear-cut opening after the break, however, and they were relieved to see Saints’ Swedish midfielder Merker Hallberg spurn two eminently scorable opportunities late on.

Graeme Shinnie became the second player ordered off during stoppage time. Booked earlier for dissent, he received a second yellow for bringing down Drey Wright.

There was another escape at the death for the Dons when Roos touched a Liam Gordon header on to the crossbar and Liam Scales hoofed the rebound to safety.

St Johnstone (3-4-1-2): Matthews 5, McGowan 6, Gordon 6, Considine 4, Wright 6, Phillips 5 (Bair 90, 2), Hallberg 5, Montgomery 6, Wotherspoon 5 (Murphy 71, 4), Rudden 5 (Carey 65, 4), May 6.

Subs not used: Sinclair, Brown, Gallacher, Mitchell, Moreland, Mylchreest.

Booked: McGowan, Rudden, Carey.

Sent off: Considine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
Callum Davidson won't accept anything less than maximum effort from St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson warns St Johnstone stars he won't tolerate their season petering out
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) knows Aberdeen's Barry Robson (right) well. Images: SNS
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes 'pressure' on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in…
Fran Sandaza was delighted for his Scottish pals. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza insists fans are sick of 'touch, touch, touch' Spain as former Dundee…
Daniel Phillips is available for St Johnstone again. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone boss hopes Trinidad and Tobago midfielder can go straight into…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson 'disappointed' at Adam Montgomery's Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses…
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown recalls being told he was St Johnstone's '19th man'…
John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone's unlucky XI: Which Perth players had strongest claims to be picked for…
Ross Sinclair has impressed his manager. Image: SNS.
Ross Sinclair has impressed St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and is 'chapping at the…
Alex Mitchell doesn't have a Scottish granny. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline…

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Ray McKinnon insists his sole focus at Forfar is survival. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar's target as his Angus side move…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Photograph: Craig Brown.
John Potter pleased with 'good point' for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline…
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife…
Husband and wife Martin and Jo Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS
Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik…
Craig Wighton missed a good chance to put the Pars ahead. Image: Sportpix.
Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby…
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot…
BGCP Comic Con returned to Kirkcaldy. Characters from Genshin Impact, Run, Klee, Gore and Sucrose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Kirkcaldy's 2023 Comic Con
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation…
Police were called to South Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented