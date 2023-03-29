Dan Phillips: St Johnstone boss hopes Trinidad and Tobago midfielder can go straight into side as he addresses need for fast starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dan Phillips: St Johnstone boss hopes Trinidad and Tobago midfielder can go straight into side as he addresses need for fast starts

Callum Davidson is hoping Dan Phillips' international stint will prove the perfect warm-up for Saturday's Premiership resumption against Aberdeen.

By Sean Hamilton
Daniel Phillips is available for St Johnstone again. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Daniel Phillips is available for St Johnstone again. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dan Phillips has paid a heavy price for his red card against St Mirren.

But the St Johnstone star is finally available for selection again – and boss Callum Davidson could not be happier.

Phillips was slapped with a two-match ban after being sent off in the Perth side’s 1-1 draw with the Buddies on February 25.

Thanks to cup games and international weekends, his suspension is now into its FIFTH week.

But he is available for selection for Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen and Phillips’ international stint with Trinidad and Tobago could prove the perfect warm-up.

“Dan has been banned for two games but he’s been out for about five weeks because of the schedule,” said Saints boss Davidson.

Dan Phillips is sent off against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“It has been a tough one for him so we’ll be delighted to get him back.

He played for Trinidad the other day and they had another game against Nicaragua on Tuesday, so we are expecting him back on Thursday.

“It was good for him to get a game because he has been out for a little while, he’ll have been away working hard.

“We spoke to him about his fitness levels back last year and he’s put loads of work in to get fitter so he can get about the pitch more.

“Hopefully he will come back fresh enough to be available for selection against Aberdeen.

“The good thing is he’s played, it’s more difficult when players go away on international duty and don’t get any minutes because it’s a long week when you don’t.

“International camps are always geared to the next game and the starting 11 for that – and rightly so – but that means there can be a lot of sitting about if you’re not involved, which isn’t ideal.

Dan Phillips enjoying himself at St Johnstone training. Image: SNS

“But that hasn’t been the case for Dan, he started the first game, and we just hope he comes back fresh.

“People are different, some players handle the long journeys no bother and others don’t deal with it as well.

“So we’ll just have to assess Dan when he gets back to us later this week.”

Phillips is not the only Saint returning from international duty, with James Brown heading back to Perth after his stint with Malta.

Davidson explained: “James got on against Italy for Malta, which will have been a fantastic experience for him.

“As a player you can only learn from those things and it adds to your belief coming up against players of that calibre.

James Brown celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“That can only help him and St Johnstone in the future. When you go away on international duty and have that level of opponent it’s always a great experience.”

The Perth side are this week working towards a weekend clash with Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park.

Davidson feels the Dons are an improved outfit under interim boss Barry Robson.

But the bullish Perth boss insists that, with Saints at home, Saturday’s contest is more about what they can do than how Aberdeen can be countered.

“Aberdeen have picked up under Barry,” Davidson said.

“They have good players and a good squad, that hasn’t changed.

“But we are at home so we’ll be focusing on what we can do and making sure we do the right thing, rather than what Aberdeen are doing.

“We want to start games better, we know we have to get off to a quicker start in games and that’s something we have discussed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) knows Aberdeen's Barry Robson (right) well. Images: SNS
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes 'pressure' on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in…
Fran Sandaza was delighted for his Scottish pals. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza insists fans are sick of 'touch, touch, touch' Spain as former Dundee…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson 'disappointed' at Adam Montgomery's Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses…
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown recalls being told he was St Johnstone's '19th man'…
John O'Neil, Bobby Davidson, Willie McIntosh and John Connolly were all unlucky not to play for Scotland while at St Johnstone. Images; SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone's unlucky XI: Which Perth players had strongest claims to be picked for…
Ross Sinclair has impressed his manager. Image: SNS.
Ross Sinclair has impressed St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and is 'chapping at the…
Alex Mitchell doesn't have a Scottish granny. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell: Dad of on-loan St Johnstone defender tried to find a Scottish bloodline…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap,…

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented