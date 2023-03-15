St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in ‘consistency’ call after Dan Phillips sees red but Dundee United defender Loick Ayina escapes with yellow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A week without a match has done nothing to take the edge off Callum Davidson’s anger that St Johnstone have got the rough end of the refereeing stick of late.

Dan Phillips will serve the second match of a two-game suspension when Saints face Kilmarnock on Saturday for a VAR-assisted red card Davidson believes was unjust.

And seeing Dundee United centre-back Loick Ayina escape with just a yellow for a late tackle on Livingston’s Scott Pittman last Wednesday has reinforced the Perth boss’s belief that consistency from on-pitch and VAR officials remains a wish rather than a reality.

“I’ve seen a few challenges since we last played,” said Davidson.

“I’m obviously paying close attention after Dan’s red card.

“It’s still a hard one to take when you think about it and look at other challenges that haven’t been reds.

“I’m definitely a bit frustrated.

“Consistency is what all managers want to see.

Loick Ayina should have been sent off for catching Scott Pitman with his studs. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #SPFL @LiviFCOfficial v @dundeeunitedfc (Matthew McDermid referee)(Steven McLean VAR) pic.twitter.com/xNusZAN8Zf — Refereeing mistakes (@RefmistakesUK) March 10, 2023

“If you look at the Dundee United game – the ref did well to not go for his red card.

“But when you look at the two incidents, there’s no consistency with how they have been judged.

“That was a football incident, as was Dan’s. If anything, there was less in Dan’s.”