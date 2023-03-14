St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago and Malta for matches this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown have been called up for international duty.

Brown will be in Malta’s squad for European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Italy later this month, while Phillips and Trinidad and Tobago have a Concacaf Nations League double-header versus the Bahamas and Nicaragua.

“It’s great news for them to be called up by their countries,” said Saints manager Callum Davidson.

“Dan missed out on the last camp with Trinidad and Tobago when he was still struggling a bit with injury.

“Everything goes back to that conversation we had in December.

“Since then he’s really stepped up.

“He wanted to play every week and now, apart from this suspension, that’s what he’s been doing.

“The way he’s conducted himself in the dressing room and in training has been very important.

“The other players have got a lot of respect for him.”

Mr Dependable

Brown is out of contract in the summer and Davidson has previously confirmed that he wants the former Millwall man to extend his stay at McDiarmid Park.

“Browny is a bit like Ryan McGowan for me,” said the Perth boss. “Mr Dependable, who can play two or three positions.

“He’s had a lot of games this season.

“He loves to defend. Where we can add to his game is going forward.

“He’s actually got quality in that area but just needs to believe in himself a bit more.

“There’s a very good player in there.”