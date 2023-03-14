St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago and Malta for matches this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago and Malta for matches this month

By Eric Nicolson
March 14 2023, 6.00am
Dan Phillips and James Brown. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and James Brown. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown have been called up for international duty.

Brown will be in Malta’s squad for European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Italy later this month, while Phillips and Trinidad and Tobago have a Concacaf Nations League double-header versus the Bahamas and Nicaragua.

“It’s great news for them to be called up by their countries,” said Saints manager Callum Davidson.

“Dan missed out on the last camp with Trinidad and Tobago when he was still struggling a bit with injury.

“Everything goes back to that conversation we had in December.

“Since then he’s really stepped up.

Dan Phillips
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

“He wanted to play every week and now, apart from this suspension, that’s what he’s been doing.

“The way he’s conducted himself in the dressing room and in training has been very important.

“The other players have got a lot of respect for him.”

Mr Dependable

Brown is out of contract in the summer and Davidson has previously confirmed that he wants the former Millwall man to extend his stay at McDiarmid Park.

“Browny is a bit like Ryan McGowan for me,” said the Perth boss. “Mr Dependable, who can play two or three positions.

“He’s had a lot of games this season.

“He loves to defend. Where we can add to his game is going forward.

“He’s actually got quality in that area but just needs to believe in himself a bit more.

“There’s a very good player in there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Max Kucheriavyi made his first start for Falkirk against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder 'down to the ground', says Callum Davidson,…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: I just don't think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Max Kucheriavyi scored his first goal for Falkirk on Saturday. Image: SNS.
'Wee man could play with slippers on': Falkirk fans take St Johnstone loan star…
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
4
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew’s…
2
5
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
6
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson’s iconic career started with ‘humiliation’ on Kirkcaldy pub oche
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
10
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis ‘Dairy Milk’ bars in shipping container

More from The Courier

Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
Finlay Hutchison appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
Bonnethill Court flat.
Dundee screwdriver thug punctured woman's neck and said: 'I'll stab you in the heart'
Post Thumbnail
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Mhor Coffee general manager general manager Jennifer Poutney hands out a coffee to the Prime Minister. Image: Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street.
Perth firm’s coffee to be served at 10 Downing Street after ‘surreal’ visit to…
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes addictions to alcohol and legal highs to become 'community hero'
Finlay is up against Vernon Kay and Carrie Hope Fletcher for the award. Image: ANGUSalive, Kenny Elrick, Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock
Monifieth actor faces off against Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee for national panto…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented