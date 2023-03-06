St Johnstone are worst off ‘by a country mile’ in Premiership fouls per card table – and Callum Davidson thinks refs are treating them unfairly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone are worst off ‘by a country mile’ in Premiership fouls per card table – and Callum Davidson thinks refs are treating them unfairly

By Eric Nicolson
March 6 2023, 10.25pm
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his team are getting the rough end of the refereeing stick this season “by a country mile”.

And propping up the Premiership table for the number of fouls committed per card is the proof of it.

The gap between Saints in 12th and Dundee United in 11th is a significant one.

Yet the Perth men are seventh for the amount of fouls they have conceded.

No wonder Davidson has expressed his frustration at how little it is taking for his players to see yellow – or red.

The regularity of the cautions for Dan Phillips – who will miss Saints’ next game against Kilmarnock, the SFA have confirmed – is the prime example.

“Dan plays aggressively, stays on his feet and covers ground really quickly,” said Davidson.

“But he’s getting booked for not a lot.

“At Dundee United he got booked without making a tackle.

“When you look at our stats of bookings per fouls I’m frustrated.

“It’s the highest – or lowest, depending how you want to phrase it – in the league.

“We’ve been punished more than the rest by a country mile.

“We don’t commit that many fouls but are getting players booked. I don’t know why that is.”

VAR re-education

Meanwhile, Davidson and his fellow coaches are finding themselves needing to re-educate their players to deal with VAR Premiership football.

“With VAR a few rules have changed,” he explained. “I think we all knew it would take time.

“We’ve had some decisions go against us that have been righted by VAR.

“And we’ve obviously had a couple when VAR hasn’t helped us one little bit.

“Maybe the rulebook needs to be tweaked to right a few wrongs that are cropping up.

“Handball is one I’ve said for a while needs to be looked at.

Dan Phillips looks bemused after challenging St Mirren’s Ryan Flynn. Image: SNS.

“Dan’s type of tackle (on St Mirren’s Ryan Flynn) is another.

“Dan is doing what we’ve been taught to do – shield the ball.

“When you play in the middle of the park you can’t chase a bad touch.

“For Dan, it took a bit of a bobble.

“I used to do it all the time – take a bad touch and then chase it with a tackle.

“You just can’t do that anymore.”

Keep your hands down

Davidson added: “With offside now, I keep telling my players to stop putting their hand up.

“By doing that they could actually play a boy onside when it goes to VAR.

“Everyone does it naturally – I certainly did. That’s how I was coached. You were trying to persuade a referee or a linesman.

“But that’s gone. Offside for goals will be checked.

“I’m telling them to keep their arm down and run.”

