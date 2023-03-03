St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will suit team built for passing football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will suit team built for passing football

By Eric Nicolson
March 3 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 3 2023, 10.46am
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes he’s got a team better-suited to the pitches they play on away from home.

The McDiarmid Park surface isn’t conducive to the style of play Saints have showcased on the road – making them the third most productive visiting side in the Premiership in contrast to one of the poorest performing ones on their own turf.

It’s meant altering their tactics for home fixtures, Davidson has admitted.

But a trip to Tynecastle on Saturday will allow his side to get the ball on the ground again without fear of bobbles and bumps.

“We’ve got a lot of good football players in the team just now,” said the Saints boss.

“Previous St Johnstone teams have been about hard workers and there have been other good football ones as well at times.

“I think this team is one of the latter.

“You can see it by the passes we try to play.

Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey are two of St Johnstone’s ball players. Image: SNS.

“Our pitch is a difficult one to do that. We have had to adjust our game for it.

“We want the players to play football rather than launch it.

“Away from home our performances have been really good – outwith the two astro pitches (Livingston and Kilmarnock).

“Tynecastle is a great place to play and the boys will enjoy it.”

Third for a reason

The weekend pitch may be a plus but Davidson knows that the footballing challenge is one of the hardest in the Premiership calendar.

“Hearts are third place for a reason,” he said. “They’ve got quality.

“Playing in Europe has brought them on to another level, I think.

“Robbie plays 3-4-3 most of the time – it’s a system we had a lot of success with in the double year.

“We’ve scored twice in both games against them this season but we’ve conceded three each time.

“We need to cut out those little mistakes.”

