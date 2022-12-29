St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson calls for handball rule change after 2 VAR interventions in Hearts match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has called for a change to the handball rule.

The words “unnaturally bigger” have seen Scottish referees award penalties more regularly since the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, with Willie Collum twice being called to look at his pitch-side monitor during Saints’ midweek clash with Hearts.

On both occasions he then pointed to the spot, with Ryan McGowan penalised for the hosts and Cammy Devlin for Hearts.

Looking at the bigger picture, Davidson has called for a law change.

🔵 "We're giving away penalties too easily…the handball decision is a difficult one" St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson frustrated by some recent decisions after his side narrowly lost to Hearts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MQoO0VajjB — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 28, 2022

“I think we were all a bit bemused by it,” he said.

“This handball rule has got to change a little bit.

“I got a good view from the sideline.

“He (Jorge Grant) has just flicked it and it’s hit Ryan’s hand. I’m not sure what he’s meant to do.

“At the moment we’re in a difficult area as I think penalties are being given too easily.

“The passage of play is not really affecting the outcome of the game.

“It’s really difficult for the referees. I was a little bit surprised when we got our first penalty as well. But I watched it back and it was a handball.

“Referees are refereeing like they’re supposed to do it.

“But sometimes as a footballer you’re not sure how you’re meant to get your hand out of the way or what’s a natural position or making yourself bigger.

“If someone flicks the ball at your hand then the obvious thing for me is to move your hand away to try to avoid it and then if it hits your hand they’ll say it’s in an unnatural position.”