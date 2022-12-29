Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star talks player/coach role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prior to Wednesday night, Charlie Mulgrew’s last meaningful action had been so long ago, VAR had not been introduced in Scotland.

So the 36-year-old was absolutely delighted to finally make his competitive comeback in the Premiership basement battle with Ross County.

And Mulgrew certainly returned with a bang, bulleting home a header in the second half to double his side’s lead with United ultimately winning 3-0.

The vital victory lifted Liam Fox’s side off the bottom of the table and Mulgrew admitted he was just glad to be able to help influence matters on the pitch after several frustrating months off it with a thigh injury suffered at Ibrox back in September.

Mulgrew’s goal came in the 70th minute and he stated: “I don’t think I was having a great game up until then but it was a good time to score, and a great feeling.

“I was delighted to see it hit the net at a great time for us.

“I just realised that’s my first game since VAR came in, which seems like decades ago. Rangers away was my last game.

“Nobody wants to be injured. It’s really frustrating as a footballer and you are almost institutionalised to be ready for a game at the weekend.

“It is hard to get your head round, no matter how many times it has happened to you.

“You need to keep your head straight and be ready when called upon again.

“You try and help as much as you can on the other side of it. It’s not easy and you want to help the lads. That’s why you’re in this game.”

There was a huge amount of pressure on the United players’ shoulders going into the Ross County game but Mulgrew insisted they coped well with that burden.

The former Scotland defender added: “That’s what football is all about, being in these pressure situations.

“You could see it was a bit nervy at times but we dug in there and scored at vital times.”

Having beaten Ross County, United know there is still work to be done to climb up the table with a consistent run of results vital.

However, Mulgrew insisted that is easier said than done, adding: “You can’t just say, ‘let’s put a run together’.

“How do you do that? Working on things each day and putting them into practice in the game.

“Different things happen during different spells of the game. You need to show character. We stuck in against Ross County and showed character.

“We want to go on a run, of course we do. Every team does. You need to concentrate on the things you need to do for that to happen.

“There is progress all the time and consistent messages to the team.

“We re-evaluate it and see if we’re moving forward. I think we are. You always want that process to be quicker, but we keep moving forward.

“We keep trying to put on performances that will give us points over the course.”

Player/coach role

Since last month, Mulgrew has been combining his playing duties with a new role as first-team coach and he admitted it is still a work in progress.

Mulgrew said: “I’m just trying to find the balance of preparing for training, recovering, doing the odd bit of coaching and helping where I can.

“It’s my job to assist the manager in any way I can and whatever way he needs me. I am learning as well.

“It is going okay. I just want to keep learning, on and off the field.”