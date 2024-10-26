Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat

Jim Goodwin has accepted that the better team won after Dundee United slipped to a late defeat against Aberdeen.

The Tangerines turned in a gutsy defensive showing at Pittodrie, including a wonderful save by Jack Walton to deny Ester Sokler.

However, United failed to test Dons keeper Dimitar Mitov and saw their rearguard finally broken in the closing stages when Peter Ambrose poked home from close range.

“I can’t fault the players for their effort and commitment,” said Goodwin. “It was almost a brilliant defensive performance.

“Our concentration levels were great the whole game but we got done with the ball to the back post and it fell kindly for Ambrose. I can’t have too many complaints with the result.

“Aberdeen were better than us on the day.”

A wall of noise

United made one alteration from the side that claimed a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Hibs seven days prior, with Kristijan Trapanovski replacing Miller Thomson.

Summer signing Ryan Strain was on the bench for the first time in the Premiership this term following three months out with a hamstring tear.

The teams entered the field to a wall of colour and noise at a sold-out Pittodrie, including a tifo spanning the entirety of the Richard Donald Stand. The 1,000 Arabs, while outnumbered, also made themselves heard.

However, the early knockings didn’t live up to the voluminous atmosphere, with very few sightings of goal.

Indeed, it took until the 33rd minute for either side to register a remotely threatening shot, with Ante Palaversa fizzing a drive wide of Jack Walton’s left-hand post after a Jack MacKenzie delivery was only cleared as far as the Croatian.

United’s strategy of funneling the Dons into wide areas and allowing Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega to deal with the crosses proved effective in the first period, albeit the Tangerines carried little attacking threat.

Super Jack Walton stop

Aberdeen immediately posed more threat after the interval, with Jamie McGrath stinging the palms of Walton from the edge of the box, albeit the on-loan Luton Town man heaved a sigh of relief as the ball squirmed wide.

A more conventional near-post stop by Walton thwarted Duk after the Cape Verde international had been sent through on goal by Sokler.

Although penned in for much of the half, a rare foray forward, courtesy of a free-kick on the left, resulted in Holt nodding tantalisingly wide. Anyone attacking the far post would have been afforded a tap-in.

Walton provided a moment of utter inspiration between the sticks to keep United level, somehow clawing a point-blank Sokler header to safety when the Aberdeen fans were already celebrating a goal. An astonishing stop.

Late disappointment for Tangerines amid penalty drama

However, United’s resistance would ultimately be breached with five minutes left on the clock.

A deep cross found Nicky Devlin at the far post and the newly-minted Scotland cap scrambled the ball across the face of goal for substitute Ambrose to poke home.

The Dons saw a late penalty award overturned by VAR due to the fact Ambrose was in an offside position prior to haring through and being felled by Vicko Sevelj. United’s last chance was blazed over the bar deep into stoppage time by Will Ferry.

Goodwin, whose side host Motherwell on Wednesday, added: “It’s a disappointing result but it’s our first defeat on the road. I’m not going to be too hard on the players, we won’t let this affect us too much.”