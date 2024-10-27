15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling

These are the best places for lunch in Stirling city centre - so you can spend less time searching and more time tucking in.

Mato's Cafe exterior on Friars Street in Stirling city centre
Recent addition Mato's Cafe is already a popular lunchtime spot in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen & Alex Watson

Whether you’re in the market for a quick bite to take back to the office or a long afternoon catch-up meal with friends, there are plenty of wonderful places for lunch in Stirling.

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab lunch in the city centre, so you can spend less time searching and more time tucking into your chosen treats.

1) HBW

Red circular HBW cafe and coffee shop sign in Stirling on exterior of building.
Relax and refuel in the cool surroundings of HBW. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

For great coffee and delicious, filling dishes in cool and cosy surroundings, head straight to HBW.

There are fantastic vegetarian and vegan available here, with everything from freshly made pancakes and sourdough sandwiches to burritos on the menu.

The halloumi and hash brown brioche bun with a warming chilli sauce hit comes highly recommended.

Address: 54/56 Barnton Street, Stirling, FK8 1NA

2) White Dove Coffee Roasters

People walk past the exterior of White Dove Coffee Roasters cafe on Port Street in Stirling, with striped awnings and tables outside.
You can eat lunch outside White Dove Coffee Roasters in good weather and watch the world go by. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

You won’t be surprised to hear coffee is a priority at White Dove Coffee Roasters, but there’s a varied selection of lunchtime fare on offer too.

Bright and airy, this cafe is spacious inside, but also has outdoor seating for sunny days.

Soup, paninis, pasties and pies are just some of the savoury options available, with lots of sweet treats, too. (The cute frog cake tastes as good as it looks!)

Address: 59 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2EW

3) The Allan Park

Exterior of The Allan Park.
The Allan Park has friendly staff with helpful recommendations. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

For a more sophisticated lunch, The Allan Park is one of our top picks.

On offer are a range of sandwiches, pizzas, classic mains and soup.

If a Sunday lunch is what you’re after, the restaurant also served up a roast with all the trimmings.

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

4) Cisco’s Cafe

A man sits at a table outside Cisco's cafe on Port Street in Stirling, while people dine inside, visible through the window.
Stirling locals have loved lunch at Cisco’s for many years now. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Further along Port Street, Cisco’s is a Stirling institution that has been serving delicious lunches for many years.

Sandwiches, toasties and sausage rolls are among the lunchtime offerings here, with great options for those with specific dietary requirements, whether gluten-free or vegan.

The pastries, cakes and coffee are all popular at Cisco’s, too, so make sure to leave a little space for something sweet.

Address: 70 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2LJ

5) Janna’s Bakery

Close-up of brown Janna's Bakery sign on exterior of cafe in Stirling, with yellow writing.
Owner Janna loves baking, and it shows in her cafe’s delicious homemade treats. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Janna’s Bakery is another Port Street foodie destination ideal for lunch.

Pop in here for tasty sandwiches, paninis, soup, savoury bakes and cakes, and choose to eat in the cafe or take your meal away.

Regular customers love the homemade food here, as well as the warm and friendly service.

Address: 67 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2ER

6) Cafe Aina

Close-up of marble-effect Cafe Aina sign in Stirling with the words 'Greek family restaurant' underneath.
Cafe Aina has loads of tasty and traditional Greek lunch options. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Serving delicious and authentic Greek cuisine from early-afternoon late into the night, Cafe Aina is loved by locals.

Whether you’re in the mood for a fresh salad or a hearty souvlaki wrap, there are fantastic lunch-friendly dishes on the menu here, with plenty for vegetarian diners.

Address: 34-36 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

7) Indian Cottage

Exterior of Indian Cottage.
For Indian fine dining, Indian Cottage is the place to go. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling’s restaurant scene spans a range of cuisines, with Indian Cottage serving up some of the best Punjabi food in the central belt.

The menu has everything from tandoori to korma, pakora to Biryani, and delectable desserts.

There’s also a wide selection of wines to accompany your meal.

Address: 11 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

8) Cafe Bella Zena

Exterior of Cafe Bella Zena inside Stirling Arcade with chairs and tables outside and the rest of the arcade visible in the background.
Tucked away, Cafe Bella Zena is considered a hidden gem by many. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

For a taste of Italy in the afternoon, look no further than Cafe Bella Zena, inside Stirling Arcade.

This hidden gem whips up homemade focaccia toasties with Italian fillings, salads and soup.

If you’re in the mood for something more substantial, give their warming lasagne or pasta bolognese a try.

Address: 27-29, Arcade, Stirling, FK8 1AX

9) Toasted

Close-up of Toasted cafe's sign and front window with advertisement for soft ice cream, in Stirling city centre
Locals and visitors alike are fans of the satisfying lunches served at Toasted. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It probably comes as no surprise that Toasted on King Street specialises in toasties, but there are filling paninis, bagels and soup on the menu, too.

If you have room for dessert, classic cakes served here include rocky road, muffins and cinnamon buns.

Address: 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

10) Nicky Tams

Exterior of Nicky Tams
Nicky Tams is great for a pub lunch. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Nicky Tams is one of Stirling’s best pubs, and one of the oldest too. It’s also the perfect spot for some pub grub.

Sit down with a pint to browse a menu filled with ciabattas and pub mains, such as haggis and stew.

There’s also plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

Address: 29 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

11) Darnley Coffee House

Exterior of Darnley Coffee House in Stirling: a historic stone building on a cobbled street with a white sign.
The historic Darnley Coffee House is a stone’s throw from Stirling Castle. Image: Google Street View

Don’t let the name fool you: Darnley Coffee House has much more than just a great cup of joe up its sleeve.

This charming historic cafe has all the lunch bases covered, including soup, sandwiches, toasties and filled baked potatoes.

A few of their more unusual options include smoked salmon served with salad, or a ploughman’s platter, in case you fancy something a little different.

Address: 18 Bow Street, Stirling, FK8 1BS

12) Mint Patisserie

Cream and mint green exterior of Mint cafe and patisserie in Stirling, with wooden tables and chairs outside and a hanging baskets full of colourful flowers.
Mint Patisserie is great for sweet tooths and savoury lovers alike. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Freshly made sweet crepes, pancakes and waffles might catch your eye on the Mint Patisserie menu, but there are savoury options galore for hungry lunch-seekers.

Soup, sandwiches and omelettes are popular, as are the savoury crepes which you can fill with whatever you fancy.

Veggies and vegans are well catered for here, and it’s a cosy atmosphere for customers.

Address: 15 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

13) Mato’s Cafe

Mato's Cafe exterior in Stirling city centre on Friars Street, showing tables and chairs outside.
It didn’t take Mato’s Cafe long to win over hungry Stirling locals. Image: Mato’s Cafe

New to Friars Street this year, Mediterranean-inspired Mato’s Cafe opened in summer and is already a bustling lunch spot.

Toasties, Turkish wraps and burgers all get a big thumbs up from happy regulars who love the friendly service here.

Address: 22 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

14) Scran@64

Green Scran@64 cafe exterior in Stirling, with outdoor tables and chairs visible in the foreground.
‘Phat’ sandwiches at Scran@64 are designed to fill you up at lunchtime. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Another Stirling summer 2024 new opening, Scran@64 on Upper Craigs specialise in “phat” sandwiches, served on tiger bread and stuffed with fillings of your choice.

Baked potatoes, bagels and snacks like mozzarella dippers and halloumi fries are also on the menu.

The owners say they want to make sure their customers get value for money, so make sure you work up an appetite before heading here for lunch.

Address: 62 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

15) Caffe Pompei

Diners sit outside the dark grey exterior of Caffe Pompei in Stirling city centre eating their food.
The spirit of Italy is alive on Stirling’s King Street at Caffe Pompei. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

King Street Italian eatery Caffe Pompei serves up daily specials as well as reliably delicious lunchtime staples.

From soup and sandwiches to authentic pasta dishes, there’s something for every craving.

Just be sure to save space for a traditional sweet cannoli pastry or scoop of gelato – both firm favourites with Caffe Pompei fans.

Address: 55 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DR

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Food & Drink

A selection of shellfish in Dune's seafood boil.
What did I think of the Scottish seafood boil at Dean Banks’ Dune in…
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park
Chloe Hutchison prepping squash in the Rothes Halls kitchen.
How Chloe, 25, found food skills and friendship at Fife's The Sunshine Kitchen
CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening…
Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas
Anona Gow cooking a venison dish on her Aga.
ScotRail romance sparks shift from Fife lawyer to Angus venison chef
Auchenbowie House has a rich history. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council
New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic walled garden in Stirling
The Mamma Mia Pizza, which is the house special. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
What was the pizza like at Mamma Mia in Stirling?
Chilo's on Cowane Street is serving up Halal Aberdeen Angus beef burgers. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Inside Stirling's newest city centre burger restaurant
The entrance to The Flame Tree café in Dundee.
5 of the best homemade soups in Dundee

Conversation