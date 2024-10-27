15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling

Whether you’re in the market for a quick bite to take back to the office or a long afternoon catch-up meal with friends, there are plenty of wonderful places for lunch in Stirling.

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab lunch in the city centre, so you can spend less time searching and more time tucking into your chosen treats.

1) HBW

For great coffee and delicious, filling dishes in cool and cosy surroundings, head straight to HBW.

There are fantastic vegetarian and vegan available here, with everything from freshly made pancakes and sourdough sandwiches to burritos on the menu.

The halloumi and hash brown brioche bun with a warming chilli sauce hit comes highly recommended.

Address: 54/56 Barnton Street, Stirling, FK8 1NA

2) White Dove Coffee Roasters

You won’t be surprised to hear coffee is a priority at White Dove Coffee Roasters, but there’s a varied selection of lunchtime fare on offer too.

Bright and airy, this cafe is spacious inside, but also has outdoor seating for sunny days.

Soup, paninis, pasties and pies are just some of the savoury options available, with lots of sweet treats, too. (The cute frog cake tastes as good as it looks!)

Address: 59 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2EW

3) The Allan Park

For a more sophisticated lunch, The Allan Park is one of our top picks.

On offer are a range of sandwiches, pizzas, classic mains and soup.

If a Sunday lunch is what you’re after, the restaurant also served up a roast with all the trimmings.

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

4) Cisco’s Cafe

Further along Port Street, Cisco’s is a Stirling institution that has been serving delicious lunches for many years.

Sandwiches, toasties and sausage rolls are among the lunchtime offerings here, with great options for those with specific dietary requirements, whether gluten-free or vegan.

The pastries, cakes and coffee are all popular at Cisco’s, too, so make sure to leave a little space for something sweet.

Address: 70 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2LJ

5) Janna’s Bakery

Janna’s Bakery is another Port Street foodie destination ideal for lunch.

Pop in here for tasty sandwiches, paninis, soup, savoury bakes and cakes, and choose to eat in the cafe or take your meal away.

Regular customers love the homemade food here, as well as the warm and friendly service.

Address: 67 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2ER

6) Cafe Aina

Serving delicious and authentic Greek cuisine from early-afternoon late into the night, Cafe Aina is loved by locals.

Whether you’re in the mood for a fresh salad or a hearty souvlaki wrap, there are fantastic lunch-friendly dishes on the menu here, with plenty for vegetarian diners.

Address: 34-36 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

7) Indian Cottage

Stirling’s restaurant scene spans a range of cuisines, with Indian Cottage serving up some of the best Punjabi food in the central belt.

The menu has everything from tandoori to korma, pakora to Biryani, and delectable desserts.

There’s also a wide selection of wines to accompany your meal.

Address: 11 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

8) Cafe Bella Zena

For a taste of Italy in the afternoon, look no further than Cafe Bella Zena, inside Stirling Arcade.

This hidden gem whips up homemade focaccia toasties with Italian fillings, salads and soup.

If you’re in the mood for something more substantial, give their warming lasagne or pasta bolognese a try.

Address: 27-29, Arcade, Stirling, FK8 1AX

9) Toasted

It probably comes as no surprise that Toasted on King Street specialises in toasties, but there are filling paninis, bagels and soup on the menu, too.

If you have room for dessert, classic cakes served here include rocky road, muffins and cinnamon buns.

Address: 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

10) Nicky Tams

Nicky Tams is one of Stirling’s best pubs, and one of the oldest too. It’s also the perfect spot for some pub grub.

Sit down with a pint to browse a menu filled with ciabattas and pub mains, such as haggis and stew.

There’s also plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

Address: 29 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

11) Darnley Coffee House

Don’t let the name fool you: Darnley Coffee House has much more than just a great cup of joe up its sleeve.

This charming historic cafe has all the lunch bases covered, including soup, sandwiches, toasties and filled baked potatoes.

A few of their more unusual options include smoked salmon served with salad, or a ploughman’s platter, in case you fancy something a little different.

Address: 18 Bow Street, Stirling, FK8 1BS

12) Mint Patisserie

Freshly made sweet crepes, pancakes and waffles might catch your eye on the Mint Patisserie menu, but there are savoury options galore for hungry lunch-seekers.

Soup, sandwiches and omelettes are popular, as are the savoury crepes which you can fill with whatever you fancy.

Veggies and vegans are well catered for here, and it’s a cosy atmosphere for customers.

Address: 15 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

13) Mato’s Cafe

New to Friars Street this year, Mediterranean-inspired Mato’s Cafe opened in summer and is already a bustling lunch spot.

Toasties, Turkish wraps and burgers all get a big thumbs up from happy regulars who love the friendly service here.

Address: 22 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

14) Scran@64

Another Stirling summer 2024 new opening, Scran@64 on Upper Craigs specialise in “phat” sandwiches, served on tiger bread and stuffed with fillings of your choice.

Baked potatoes, bagels and snacks like mozzarella dippers and halloumi fries are also on the menu.

The owners say they want to make sure their customers get value for money, so make sure you work up an appetite before heading here for lunch.

Address: 62 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

15) Caffe Pompei

King Street Italian eatery Caffe Pompei serves up daily specials as well as reliably delicious lunchtime staples.

From soup and sandwiches to authentic pasta dishes, there’s something for every craving.

Just be sure to save space for a traditional sweet cannoli pastry or scoop of gelato – both firm favourites with Caffe Pompei fans.

Address: 55 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DR

