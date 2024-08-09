10 of the best pubs in Stirling

Stirling’s pub scene is more than just a place to sit back and enjoy a pint.

From unforgettable live music nights to cosy places to unwind, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve compiled some of the best pubs and bars to grab a drink and a bite to eat in Stirling city centre.

1) The Settle Inn

Stirling’s oldest alehouse is the Settle Inn, which dates back to the 18th century.

You’re always guaranteed to be welcomed by a smiling face and on cold days can cosy up by a roaring fire.

It offers a good selection of ales, as well as beers and spirits, and also hosts a weekly quiz and live music events.

Address: 91 St Mary’s Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1BU

2) The Curly Coo

If whisky if your tipple, then the Curly Coo is the place to go.

It’s charming, with traditional Scottish decor, and you can enjoy a game of chess while you’re there.

More than 100 malt whiskies are on offer, as well as beers, spirits and other drinks of choice.

Owner Mandy Silver is always on hand to give you a recommendation if you don’t know where to start.

Address: 51 Barnton St, Stirling, FK8 1HH

3) The City Walls

In the heart of Stirling lies The City Walls.

As the name suggests, the pub lies in 16th century defences in a former ironmongers’ warehouse.

There’s a great beer garden for sunny days, plenty of pool tables to enjoy with friends and a selection of drinks for all tastes.

And after its 2023 refurbishment, City Walls is offering more food options than before, from brunch to a Sunday roast.

Address: 6 The Back Walk, Stirling, FK8 2QA

4) Slanj-A-Va

While many will remember Aussie pub Kilted Kangaroo, the bar transformed into Slanj-A-Va in 2023.

You’re welcomed to the premises – which aims to be the home of live music in Stirling – by colourful murals of Scottish music stars.

With plenty of scran n’ swallie on the menu, it’s a great place to relax and enjoy some local music.

Address: 9 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DG

5) Nicky-Tams

Nicky-Tams has been welcoming pub-goers since 1718 and is a popular spot for locals, students and visitors alike.

Its first owner was Laird Graigengelt and his family crest still hangs above the doors.

The building then belonged to The Weavers Incorporation as one of the five Trade Houses operating in Scotland.

There’s live music every night, apart from Wednesday for an open mic and Sunday for its popular pub quiz.

Address: 29 Baker St, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

6) Molly Malones

What’s better than a good Irish pub? An award winning Irish pub in Stirling perhaps?

Molly Malones has plenty of craic and a wonderful ambience to enjoy a refreshing pint in.

Kick back and enjoy some sport or live music with fellow patrons.

Address: 11 Maxwell Pl, Stirling, FK8 1JU

7) No. 2 Baker Street

Another classic Stirling pub is No. 2 Baker Street, which takes its name from its location.

It’s cosy, offers all your staples, and is a regular host of live music.

There’s also room to sit outside on a hot summer day.

Address: 2 Baker St, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

8) The Corn Exchange

For a night out, the Corn Exchange has you covered.

With booth seating downstairs, it’s a good place to catch up with friends or catch the game.

Its upstairs has a dance floor, so put on your dancing shoes and enjoy some DJ tunes.

Address: 11-13 Corn Exchange Rd, Stirling, FK8 2HX

9) Morrison’s Cold Beer Company

Housed in the former post office, Morrison’s Cold Beer Company is Stirling’s sports bar.

It’s the best place to enjoy the action on the big screen, try your hand at darts or play pool with pals.

There’s a good selection of drinks, both on tap and from the bottle.

Address: 84 Murray Pl, Stirling, FK8 2BX

10) King Cons

One of Stirling’s newest bars is King Cons, residing where Tingle used to be.

Cocktails, pints, good pub grub, you name it, it’s on offer here.

King Cons is picturesque, with neon signs and serves up live music as well.

Address: 26-28 King St, Stirling FK8 1AY

