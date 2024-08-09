10 of the best pubs in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 of the best pubs in Stirling

Looking to grab a drink in Stirling? We've compiled a list of our favourite spots close to the city centre.

Sign reading "Curly Coo" (left) and two pints of beer (right).
The Curly Coo (left) and friends enjoying some pints (right). Image: Isla Glen/Shutterstock
By Isla Glen

Stirling’s pub scene is more than just a place to sit back and enjoy a pint.

From unforgettable live music nights to cosy places to unwind, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve compiled some of the best pubs and bars to grab a drink and a bite to eat in Stirling city centre.

1) The Settle Inn

Sign reading 'Settle Inn' with a lion and flowers.
Settle Inn exterior. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Stirling’s oldest alehouse is the Settle Inn, which dates back to the 18th century.

You’re always guaranteed to be welcomed by a smiling face and on cold days can cosy up by a roaring fire.

It offers a good selection of ales, as well as beers and spirits, and also hosts a weekly quiz and live music events.

Address: 91 St Mary’s Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1BU

2) The Curly Coo

Green sign saying "Curly Coo Bar" with a picture of a cow.
A selection of whisky is on offer at the Curly Coo. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

If whisky if your tipple, then the Curly Coo is the place to go.

It’s charming, with traditional Scottish decor, and you can enjoy a game of chess while you’re there.

More than 100 malt whiskies are on offer, as well as beers, spirits and other drinks of choice.

Owner Mandy Silver is always on hand to give you a recommendation if you don’t know where to start.

Address: 51 Barnton St, Stirling, FK8 1HH

3) The City Walls

Old wall with a glass doorway and a sign saying "The City Walls".
City Walls was refurbished in 2023. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

In the heart of Stirling lies The City Walls.

As the name suggests, the pub lies in 16th century defences in a former ironmongers’ warehouse.

There’s a great beer garden for sunny days, plenty of pool tables to enjoy with friends and a selection of drinks for all tastes.

And after its 2023 refurbishment, City Walls is offering more food options than before, from brunch to a Sunday roast.

Address: 6 The Back Walk, Stirling, FK8 2QA

4) Slanj-A-Va

Front of pub. Sign reading 'Slanj-A-Va'
Slanj-A-Va on Upper Craigs. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

While many will remember Aussie pub Kilted Kangaroo, the bar transformed into Slanj-A-Va in 2023.

You’re welcomed to the premises – which aims to be the home of live music in Stirling – by colourful murals of Scottish music stars.

With plenty of scran n’ swallie on the menu, it’s a great place to relax and enjoy some local music.

Address: 9 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DG

5) Nicky-Tams

'Nicky Tams Bar & Bothy' pub in Stirling
To go with story by Isla Glen. Best pubs listicle Picture shows; Pubs. Stirling. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024

Nicky-Tams has been welcoming pub-goers since 1718 and is a popular spot for locals, students and visitors alike.

Its first owner was Laird Graigengelt and his family crest still hangs above the doors.

The building then belonged to The Weavers Incorporation as one of the five Trade Houses operating in Scotland.

There’s live music every night, apart from Wednesday for an open mic and Sunday for its popular pub quiz.

Address: 29 Baker St, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

6) Molly Malones

Sign reading 'Molly Malones' with a woman above it.
Molly Malones. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

What’s better than a good Irish pub? An award winning Irish pub in Stirling perhaps?

Molly Malones has plenty of craic and a wonderful ambience to enjoy a refreshing pint in.

Kick back and enjoy some sport or live music with fellow patrons.

Address: 11 Maxwell Pl, Stirling, FK8 1JU

7) No. 2 Baker Street

Front of a pub with chairs outside. Sign reads 'No 2 Baker Street'
No.2 has a cosy atmosphere. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Another classic Stirling pub is No. 2 Baker Street, which takes its name from its location.

It’s cosy, offers all your staples, and is a regular host of live music.

There’s also room to sit outside on a hot summer day.

Address: 2 Baker St, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

8) The Corn Exchange

Stirling pub with windows and a sign reading "The Corn Exchange"
The Corn Exchange in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

For a night out, the Corn Exchange has you covered.

With booth seating downstairs, it’s a good place to catch up with friends or catch the game.

Its upstairs has a dance floor, so put on your dancing shoes and enjoy some DJ tunes.

Address: 11-13 Corn Exchange Rd, Stirling, FK8 2HX

9) Morrison’s Cold Beer Company

Building with tall windows and signs reading "MCB"
Morrison’s can be found in the former post office. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Housed in the former post office, Morrison’s Cold Beer Company is Stirling’s sports bar.

It’s the best place to enjoy the action on the big screen, try your hand at darts or play pool with pals.

There’s a good selection of drinks, both on tap and from the bottle.

Address: 84 Murray Pl, Stirling, FK8 2BX

10) King Cons

A bar in Stirling with a King Cons logo in pink.
Inside King Cons. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

One of Stirling’s newest bars is King Cons, residing where Tingle used to be.

Cocktails, pints, good pub grub, you name it, it’s on offer here.

King Cons is picturesque, with neon signs and serves up live music as well.

Address: 26-28 King St, Stirling FK8 1AY

Conversation