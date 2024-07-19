New Stirling lunch spot promising big portions and ‘phat sandwiches’

A new lunch spot promising big portions and “phat sandwiches” has opened in Stirling city centre.

Daniel Johnston and 16-year-old step-daughter Jasmine Watson are behind Scran@64 on Upper Craigs.

The pair say they “want to do everything on a bigger scale”.

Daniel said: “We want to really make people feel like there’s value in what’s being served.

“Sometimes you go into a cafe and you’ll pay £6 for a wee sandwich – we wanted to stand out.

‘Timing just right’ for Scran@64 to open in Stirling city centre

“We specialise in phat sandwiches as well as loaded macaroni, baked potatoes and breakfast boxes.

“One of the only complaints we’ve had so far is that the filling was falling out of the sandwich – that’s exactly what we want to hear.”

Born in Wolverhampton, Daniel spent much of his formative years in Spain where his parents worked in hospitality.

A mechanic by trade, he has lived in Stirling for the past 14 years.

The 40-year-old added: “The timing was just right to make this happen.

“We’d been wanting to do something for a while, and we were looking at various potential locations in Stirling and Alloa.

“It was also the right time for Jasmine to take something on, and she’s getting trained up in the kitchen.

“The first few weeks have been great and we’ve had plenty of passing trade in addition to great feedback.

“We also just launched on Just Eat too.”

Scran@64 is open from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week.

It comes after a new Mediterranean-inspired cafe run by a father-and-son duo opened on Friars Street.

