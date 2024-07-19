New Stirling lunch spot promising big portions and ‘phat sandwiches’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

New Stirling lunch spot promising big portions and ‘phat sandwiches’

Scran@64's owners say they "want to do everything on a bigger scale".

By Andrew Robson
Sran@64 in Upper Craigs, Stirling.
Sran@64 in Upper Craigs, Stirling. Image: Supplied

A new lunch spot promising big portions and “phat sandwiches” has opened in Stirling city centre.

Daniel Johnston and 16-year-old step-daughter Jasmine Watson are behind Scran@64 on Upper Craigs.

The pair say they “want to do everything on a bigger scale”.

Daniel said: “We want to really make people feel like there’s value in what’s being served.

“Sometimes you go into a cafe and you’ll pay £6 for a wee sandwich – we wanted to stand out.

‘Timing just right’ for Scran@64 to open in Stirling city centre

“We specialise in phat sandwiches as well as loaded macaroni, baked potatoes and breakfast boxes.

“One of the only complaints we’ve had so far is that the filling was falling out of the sandwich – that’s exactly what we want to hear.”

Born in Wolverhampton, Daniel spent much of his formative years in Spain where his parents worked in hospitality.

A mechanic by trade, he has lived in Stirling for the past 14 years.

The cafe are promising 'phat sandwiches'.
The cafe is promising ‘phat sandwiches’. Image: Daniel Johnston

The 40-year-old added: “The timing was just right to make this happen.

“We’d been wanting to do something for a while, and we were looking at various potential locations in Stirling and Alloa.

“It was also the right time for Jasmine to take something on, and she’s getting trained up in the kitchen.

“The first few weeks have been great and we’ve had plenty of passing trade in addition to great feedback.

“We also just launched on Just Eat too.”

Scran@64 is open from 9am to 3pm, seven days a week.

It comes after a new Mediterranean-inspired cafe run by a father-and-son duo opened on Friars Street.

The Courier has profiled some of the best food and drink spots to try in Stirling.

More from News

Smoke belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court.
Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as 'wilful' car fire spreads
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Methil jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Partied too hard and knife in court
The A93 between Old Scone and Guildtown.
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A93 in Perthshire
Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches
Cameron Allan
Fife pair face life sentences for 'most harrowing ever' rape and murder of young…
Crido's in Perth.
Pair reported after 'dine-and-dash' at Perth city centre restaurant
Stagecoach bus receives parking ticket on Mill Street
Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus…
Usman Ali Sultan.
Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in break-in at Perth convenience store
The Old Rectory Inn. Main Street, Callander.
'Gem of Callander' on the market as owners of pub and restaurant plan retirement

Conversation